From diner's perspective, Charleston-area restaurant scene much as it was before COVID-19

With relatively few tourists coming to town and some locals still wary about dining in a restaurant, Bulldog Tours and Hamby Catering recently partnered up on a remarkably creative alternative to an evening out.

Charleston Quarantine Supper Club, crafted and branded by a Mount Pleasant marketing firm, was built around an hour of Zoomed food history-themed storytelling and trivia, emceed by a local comic.

Promotional materials promised Hamby would drop off a three-course meal in advance; Louie’s Kids would receive a portion of the proceeds. “Being able to do something fun and give back at the same time is a home run,” Bulldog’s John LaVerne said when the program was launched.

Problem was, nobody stepped up to the plate. The only person who signed up for the $59 program was me.

“I think South Carolina reopening has really hurt our fun idea,” Jessica Munday of Trio Solutions Inc. wrote in a May 19 e-mail explaining why the supper club was cancelled. “I’m so disappointed.”

At the start of the pandemic, the only thing people knew for sure was that nothing would ever be the same again, restaurants most especially. If restaurants managed to reopen, they would have to be reconfigured as space age catacombs replete with plexiglass, instant read thermometers and shiny sanitation contraptions.

But even that vision hewed too closely to the pre-pandemic dining room for some critics’ tastes: Smart people talked seriously about dismantling the restaurant industry and replacing it with a network of worker cooperatives. The coronavirus, they argued, offered a chance to overcome capitalism and all the evils associated with it.

Maybe they should have aimed a little lower.

“We have seen a definite drop in sales from when we initially launched our Bag-ette delivery concept,” said Paula Kramer of Baguette Magic, which at the height of the pandemic was each week selling 500 bags brimming with local produce, eggs, gelato, coffee and pastries. Orders are down approximately 50 percent since South Carolina revoked its stay-at-home rules.

In short, the chatter about restaurants repositioning themselves in the grocery space may have been somewhat premature.

In the case of Baguette Magic, that’s not necessarily a sad story: Kramer and her sister, Sam, are taking advantage of the slowdown to refine their packaging and develop meals suitable for doorstop drops. They also plan to use the delivery routes they adopted for loaves of bread, which is a service they’ve wanted to offer since buying the bakery.

Still, it’s clear that fundamental changes to the restaurant scene are going to be so slight that most diners would need a magnifying glass to locate them. (That’s at least true here and now: Surveys show diners in other cities are considerably more anxious about returning to restaurants, and a second statewide closure could force a reckoning of the sort originally anticipated.)

Forget rewriting the wage system: Most restaurants aren’t even rewriting their menus.

And why should they? According to OpenTable data, South Carolina restaurants on Tuesday sat 134 percent as many diners as they did on the same day last year.

Read that figure again: 134 percent. That hasn’t been the norm over the past week, during which the daily statewide guest count averaged a 33 percent decline, but it’s a good indicator that plenty of South Carolinians aren’t at home calling for imaginative meal kits.

(Well, they’re certainly not calling: Not long ago, I was asked by an interviewer how I knew the Charleston dining scene was about to change. For me, the shift became palpable when Xiao Bao Biscuit got its first phone so it could handle takeout. On Saturday, they ditched the phone.)

Nationally, daily guest traffic was down an average of 82 percent over the same period. Yet as Christine England of the Lowcountry Eat Out! Facebook group told me earlier this week, the overwhelming sentiment among Charleston area diners is “it’s got to be back to normal.”

On that score, most local restaurants seem equipped to deliver. Situations may have changed drastically for restaurateurs, many of whom are coping with piles of unpaid bills, but they’re doing their best to make sure diners don’t know it.

Taking stock of changes

So was anything gained from our dine-in hiatus?

From a restaurant owner’s perspective, the closure provided an opportunity to identify more efficient ways of doing things, with most restaurants relying on just a few people to run their takeout operations.

That’s a good thing, since the pandemic did not instantly solve the staffing crisis, which is what was predicted when it was believed at least half of restaurants would never reopen. Instead, it exacerbated it: Even owners trying frantically to attain federal loan forgiveness by paying princely wages are finding it hard to compete with unemployment benefits.

Speaking of other potentially unpleasant post-pandemic changes, customers shouldn’t be surprised if prices go up.

Not only do restaurateurs have to deal with the costs of new cleaning supplies and ingredient scarcity: Some are seating half as many guests. Restaurant owners have always said that if they raised prices, they’d lose half their customers. Now that those pesky diners are out of the picture, there’s little reason not to charge what those remaining are willing to pay.

On the bright side: Lunch. Downtown Charleston has long been lacking a restaurant lunch culture, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that seating half the dining room twice a day produces the same number of covers as filling it once.

Obviously, there are additional costs associated with extended hours, but at least some restaurants are willing to bear them. The Ordinary is now serving lunch (in a dining room that looks great by day, by the way), and SNOB, a longtime lunch favorite, is offering an all-afternoon menu.

Also working in diners’ favor is the brief vogue for comfort food, which widened the local opening for cooking traditions forged in home kitchens. If any established restaurant had a strong pandemic showing, it was Cuban Gypsy Pantry, which is gearing up to open a third location in Summerville.

Cuban Gypsy Pantry was way out front with family meal packs. “The winner for us were our large family Cuban and family Havana sandwiches that we slice, then shape in a circle and serve in pizza boxes,” owner Chloe Vivas reports. “This item continues to be in demand and is now a staple ordered many times a day.”

Another success story along those lines involved Pakistani food, which Maraym Ghaznavi and Raheel Gauba had previously peddled through pop-ups at The Daily. But dishes such as karahi chicken make more sense in the context of home, as the couple discovered after they decided to turn Ma’am Saab into a full-fledged delivery operation during quarantine.

“Our true concept was really getting the comfort food into the homes of other people,” Ghaznavi said, adding that she heard from customers who used her dishes as jumping-off points for their kids’ geography lessons. “We were truly activating how they would experience it, from our kitchen to their living room.”

Now Ma’am Saab has a stall at Workshop, which means Charleston has regular access to a global cuisine which wasn’t commercially available before the coronavirus.

But the reality is Ghaznavi and Gauda might have ended up there without a pandemic to advance their storyline: They already had personal and professional relationships with Michael and Melody Shemtov, who own the food court. In other words, what looks like change might not be much of a departure from the preexisting script.

It’s not a proud literary achievement to tack a previously written ending on to a new story. But in this case, it seems appropriate to repeat what I wrote on March 9 about what transpired in Charleston two weeks after the gathering ban issued in conjunction with the Spanish Flu was rescinded:

Restaurants were allowed to reopen, and to once again tempt Charlestonians with mince pies, cream of celery soup and oyster dressing, among other dishes served at The Exchange Restaurant on Thanksgiving 1918 in celebration of its “new and enlarged quarters.” Metz’s Orchestra played, and diners danced without any thought of contracting a fatal virus.