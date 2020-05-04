From check-ins to housekeeping, how SC hotels are changing because of coronavirus

Fresh towels wrapped in plastic, TV remotes sealed in plastic bags, room service left outside the door — when travelers return to South Carolina's hotels, things will look and feel different.

At lodgings everywhere, safety and cleanliness are being prioritized more than ever before because of the coronavirus pandemic. And while each individual property may differ, many are adopting similar practices.

Rooms are being stripped of anything that can't be easily sanitized: magazines, visitors guides, throw pillows.

Guests are being encouraged to park their own cars and carry their own bags.

Staff members are greeting guests from at least six feet away, their welcoming smiles likely covered up by a mask.

At The Vendue, a high-end hotel in downtown Charleston that reopened its doors on Friday, all guests are being given guidelines for "phase one" of the reopening: Only a portion of the rooms are available for bookings, and valet and bell service aren't being offered.

"Almost every aspect of the guest arrival has been changed in some way to prioritize safety," said Jonathan Weitz, owner of Avocet Hospitality, which operates The Vendue and the still-closed Tides on Folly Beach.

After a guest room is sanitized, it's sealed with a special sticker that isn't broken until a guest unlocks the door, Weitz said. After that moment, no staff member will enter the room until the guest checks out.

If a guest needs a fresh towel, a staff member will leave one that's been cleaned and sealed in plastic outside their door, Weitz said.

Suspending housekeeping during a guest's stay is one of the most common practices that's popped up on the coronavirus-prompted cleaning plans hotel chains have rolled out in recent days.

In its plan, lodging giant Marriott said it will rearrange furniture in public areas to promote social distancing. Every Hyatt location is being required to train a "hygiene manager" who will enforce new cleanliness rules.

Hilton announced a partnership with the maker of the cleaning brand Lysol and has moved to a contactless check-in process through its app.

South Carolina has about 1,200 hotels, nearly half of which closed temporarily because of the global health crisis. A large share of the darkened properties came from Myrtle Beach, which ordered all accommodations to suspend operations for the month of April.

Prior to allowing accommodations to reopen May 1, a task force for the reopening of Myrtle Beach's tourism sector put together reopening guidelines for hotels and vacation rentals.

Recommendations included requiring guests to wear face masks in the elevators and installing "sneeze guard type barricades" at each front desk station.

Guidelines on a state level will be coming soon, said state tourism director Duane Parrish.

The S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, which just issued guidelines last week for South Carolina's restaurants, is working with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control on instructions for hotels, too.

Parrish said he wanted the plan to be "industry born and health care approved."

Having that guidance may be especially helpful to independent hotels, Parrish said, since they may not have access to as many resources right now.

One advantage chain hotels have is the ability to utilize tools like apps to minimize contact between guests and staff, said Michelle Woodhull, who oversees four Charleston lodgings and the restaurant Circa 1886 as president of Charming Inns.

"A lot of us independents don’t have access to the kind of technology that chains are able to use," she said.

Woodhull also said her staffers are tackling the question of how to maintain the feel of a boutique property — the lobbies, she said, feel more than an "intimate living room" — while making the setup as safe as possible.

Instead of putting up plexiglass at the front desk, she said, Charming Inns considered placing a podium six feet back from the desk area.

Woodhull, who is also a board member for the Lowcountry Hospitality Association, said she's heard properties discuss using text messaging to communicate with guests at a distance during check-in.

High-end hotels are also trying to think of ways to still offer their signature amenities while practicing social distancing, Woodhull said. Instead of a wine and cheese reception in the evening, they may deliver wine and cheese to a guest's room.

And while a traditional turn-down service won't be offered, Woodhull said her company's properties will likely do the same thing they've always done when a guest puts up a "do not disturb sign": leave a couple chocolates in a small bag on the doors instead of on their pillows.

New cleaning policies and guest protocols also mean hotels will have to re-train their employees. That's one of the reasons why Avocet Hospitality put more than 100 of its furloughed employees back to work last week.

The company put together a series of virtual training sessions that will review core aspects of their regular training as well as the changes being rolled out for guests' safety.

Woodhull of Charming Inns said she's planning to do some role-playing practice runs with staff members before they reopen so they can get used to the changes.

"I do feel like guests are going to be forgiving and understanding during these times," she said. "Travel is a big part of people's lives. I think they just want it to feel as normal as it can be."