Fort Sumter, other national park sites in SC to close during coronavirus outbreak

Several National Park Service sites in South Carolina are closing, adding to the list of businesses and attractions suspending operations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor, Fort Moultrie on Sullivan's Island and the Charles Pinckney Historical Site in Mount Pleasant will close starting Wednesday.

The Reconstruction Era National Park, a collection of historic sites in and around Beaufort, will also close to visitors.

A reopening date has not been set.

Fort Sumter is among the most popular tourist attractions in the Charleston area, drawing multiple ferries full of visitors every day. Admission to the site itself is free, but a division a local boat tour company, Spiritline Cruises, charges a fee for the ride to the island fort.

Combined with Fort Moultrie, the sites welcomed nearly 878,000 visitors last year, according to National Park Service data.

Across the other U.S., other National Park closures spanned from the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California to the Washington Monument in D.C.

As of Tuesday afternoon, just a few other Charleston-area tourist attractions had opted to close to the public, though others that remained open were taking extra precautions.

On the peninsula, the S.C. Aquarium and the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry closed their doors until at least March 31. Cypress Gardens in Berkeley County said Tuesday it would be closed until further notice.

At Middleton Place, the grounds and gardens remained open Tuesday, but the house museum was closed. Guided tours were also temporarily halted. Similarly, Drayton Hall suspended house tours but kept the grounds and galleries open.