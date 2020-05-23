Fort Jackson will host a 21-cannon salute on Facebook Live for Memorial Day

It's going to get loud in Columbia on Monday.

At noon on Memorial Day, Fort Jackson will hold a 21-gun salute with howitzer cannons at Centennial Park inside the base.

In-person attendance is not allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event will be live-streamed on Fort Jackson's Facebook page.

"We must never forget because our fallen made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our nation'" Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. said in a statement. "COVID has changed how we do things, but it won't change what we do. Taking the time to remember our fallen on Memorial Day is something that not even COVID can change."

Coronavirus spread rapidly at South Carolina's military bases, including Fort Jackson. In April, basic training was shut down for two weeks and new recruits were not being shipped to Columbia during an outbreak among the ranks.

Fort Jackson announced this week that the post has more recovered COVID-19 cases than active ones with no hospitalizations. The first two recovered soldiers graduated Basic Combat Training on May 14.

"Even though Fort Jackson is moving towards a steady state, the pandemic continues to influence the post's daily activities, but it will not halt Fort Jackson's efforts to honor the fallen," a statement from the base said.

To watch the artillery salute on Memorial Day go to facebook.com/FortJackson.