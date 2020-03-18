Fort Jackson housing stops routine maintenance due to SC coronavirus despite past issues

Fort Jackson's privatized housing for military families has stopped routine and preventive maintenance requests, despite widespread complaints of substandard conditions and service from spouses, the Army and watchdog groups.

Balfour Beatty Communities, a Pennsylvania company that contracts with the Pentagon to provide housing on many military bases, announced it would suspend certain work orders through the end of the month, a Fort Jackson statement said. Emergency requests can still be handled.

“Our partners are taking precautionary measures to protect their workforce and our residents by only supporting emergency and urgent work orders," Fort Jackson Garrison Commander Col. John Hankins said in a statement. "However, residents are encouraged to continue reporting any significant work orders they think are a pressing priority that may not fit into these categories."

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a multitude of issues for military bases throughout the state and has forced a variety of closures ranging from schools and fitness facilities to even canceling non-essential travel and public graduation ceremonies for new soldiers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been no publicly confirmed cases on any South Carolina bases.

The cancellation of maintenance service at Fort Jackson this week comes after a year of scrutiny both across the state and nationwide about substandard military housing.

Last year, The Post and Courier highlighted rampant issues military families have had with privatized housing ranging from lead-based paint and mold under their floorboards to ignored maintenance requests and overpriced rent.

A watchdog report from the Army in September highlighted a series of issues at all bases, including Fort Jackson.

At 48 of the 49 installations surveyed by the Army inspector general, residents in privatized housing cited concerns with issues like mold, lead-based paint, asbestos, water quality, open sewage and radon gas, the report states.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Additionally, a nationwide study by the nonprofit Military Family Advisory Network collected 200 complaints that came from all of South Carolina’s bases, including Fort Jackson. Nearly 60 percent of complaints at Fort Jackson were related to “maintenance, repairs, or remediation.”

Fort Jackson spouses shared their stories with The Post and Courier in July. The ranged from not having suitable appliances to routine flooding in their backyards.

The reports prompted a variety of measures to be taken by Balfour Beatty, including adding a quality control specialist, a resident engagement specialist and a new regional facility manager to address the issues.

Balfour Beatty also oversees privatized housing at the Naval Weapon Station in Goose Creek. It has also reduced maintenance requests only in the emergencies.

“In light of the COVID-19 situation, we have taken measures across our entire military housing portfolio to limit the spread of the virus and protect our residents and employees," a spokeswoman for Balfour Beatty said in an email. "While we have had to adjust our operations in response to this evolving situation, we are committed to delivering the services expected of us."

After a year's worth of hearings in Washington, D.C., from military officers and housing company leaders, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper signed the tenant bill of rights last month.

While the document still fails to address access to maintenance history of a home, a process for dispute resolution and withholding of rent until disputes are resolved, it does allow families to work with military officials to resolve housing issues.

Since then, Fort Jackson has held numerous town hall meetings about housing.

In a live streamed meeting Tuesday night, Emma Watson, government housing chief at Fort Jackson, recognized that in the past there were "a lot of not so positive comments" about responsiveness to issues. The post has committed to trying to fix even with the delays from coronavirus.

"We want to ensure the homes are in the best possible condition during this difficult time." Hankins said. "The workers will be postured to surge maintenance efforts when possible."