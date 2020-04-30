Former Sean Brock projects McCrady's, Minero to shutter permanently in downtown Charleston

McCrady’s tasting counter, which survived the departure of celebrity chef Sean Brock and dismissal of his successor, wasn’t able to weather the coronavirus.
Both McCrady’s and Minero, housed in the same building at 155 East Bay Street, will not reopen, The Neighborhood Dining Group today announced.
“As we look towards the future of our restaurant operations post-crisis, we’ve been proactively evaluating each of our restaurants to determine how they will fit into the new reality we anticipate for the (food-and-beverage) industry,” restaurant group president David Howard said in a statement.
According to Howard, the decision to shut both restaurants was based on the belief that “a tasting-menu-only restaurant with few seats in an intimate setting” wouldn’t prove viable under social distancing restrictions.
Although Minero will no longer have a downtown Charleston location, Howard said plans to open another Minero in Johns Island are proceeding. The company is now developing “expanded menu offerings; a large bar; curbside pickup and outdoor seating” in line with anticipated dining-out habits and rules.
Director of Operations Kenny Lyons said he couldn't comment on whether former Minero and McCrady’s employees would be offered new jobs with the company; both Husk and Delaney Oyster House are on track to return to service. He attributed his reticence to "so many variables with how we will have to operate to protect our employees, which is and always will be our number one priority."
The tasting counter known as McCrady’s was the last vestige of a fine-dining restaurant by the same name at 2 Unity Alley. A launching pad for Brock’s career, McCrady’s was central to Charleston’s rise to national culinary prominence.
In 2016, it was split into the tasting counter and McCrady’s Tavern, originally conceptualized as a salute to Gilded Age cuisine. It was functioning as an American grill when Neighborhood Dining Group last summer closed it in order to put the building on the market.