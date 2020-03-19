Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley quits Boeing's board over bailout request

Former ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley resigned this week as a director at Boeing Co., saying she disagrees with the struggling planemaker's push for a $60 billion federal bailout to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic.
"As we encounter the Covid-19 crisis, Boeing, along with many other companies, face another major set of challenges," Haley wrote in a letter dated Monday. "I want to be part of helping the company as it pushes through it. However, the board and executive team are going in a direction I cannot support."
While noting that "cash is tight" at Boeing, she added, "that is equally true for numerous other industries and for millions of small businesses."
"I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position," the former U.N ambassador wrote. "I have long held strong convictions that this is not the role of government.
The company disclosed her letter of resignation Thursday in a filing with stock market regulators. It was addressed to Boeing CEO David Calhoun and chairman Larry Kellner
"I strongly believe that when one is part of a team, and one cannot in good faith support the direction of the team, then the proper thing to do is to resign," she wrote. "As such, I hereby resign my position from the Boeing Board."
Boeing is pushing the Trump administration for a $60 billion financial bailout for itself and its suppliers being crushed by the sharp downturn in global air travel demand.
The company said Thursday that numerous "approaches are currently under discussion" with government officials and the private sector "to address the near-term liquidity needs of the aerospace, travel, and other sectors affected by the current COVID-19 crisis."
"The Company is participating in those discussions and has informed the Board about the options currently being considered. Ambassador Haley informed the Company that, as a matter of philosophical principle, she does not believe that the Company should seek support from the Federal Government, and therefore decided to resign from the Board," Boeing said in a written statement.
The Chicago-based company is one of South Carolina's most prominent employers, and Haley was governor as it ramped up operations in the Lowcountry.
The aerospace giant now employs about 7,000 workers in North Charleston, where it builds the 787 Dreamliner and provides supports for other commercial aircraft programs.
Haley, who recently bought a house on Kiawah Island and has said she plans to move back to South Carolina this summer, is often named as a potential future candidate for the U.S. presidency or other high-level elected office. She joined the Boeing board last April.
"I hope you all know that I will continue to be a strong supporter of Boeing and its workforce," she said in her resignation letter.