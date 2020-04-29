Former SC Gov David Beasley says starving nations face huge risk if virus isn't controlled

World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley says developed nations should not overlook another key danger facing the planet in the age of coronavirus: the possible breakdown of the global food delivery system.

The former South Carolina governor says closed seaports and borders, grounded airplanes and vulnerable nations trying to kick-start their own economies all factor into potentially disrupting the delivery of life-saving food.

If the pandemic causes the food chain breaks down — either in availability or the means to deliver it — the door opens for mass famine and terror groups like ISIS to move in, he said of problems that were hard enough to stave off before coronavirus.

"We cannot pit COVID versus starvation," Beasley told The Post and Courier on Wednesday.

"We've got to work these two issues together strategically. We've got to keep the economies rolling. We've got to keep the supply chain moving to the best we possible can."

The number of people "marching toward starvation" on the planet is 135 million daily, he said, but that figure could increase by 130 million more per day because of COVID-19 if the disease were to continue to go unchecked.

Beasley's comments come as he recently recovered from his own bout with the new coronavirus while quarantined at his home in Darlington County.

Beasley was appointed head of the WFP, which is run by the United Nations, in 2017 on the recommendation of former Gov. Nikki Haley, who was then President Donald Trump’s U.N. ambassador. He served as South Carolina's governor from 1995-99.

Africa would be particularly vulnerable, he said, pointing to what could happen if young people and children who receive school meals suddenly go hungry and riots ensue.

The offshoot could be mass migrations or threats to secure nations, he said.

Beasley said four things need to happen to keep the delivery system working:

End wars in places such as Yemen, Syria and South Sudan.

Nations advancing their committed money now so that pre-positioned food and commodities can be put in strategic locations.

Improve the logistics hubs so that cargo has freer movement around the planet.

Unrestricted supply chains.

He noted that while the U.S. had a run on toilet paper when the pandemic broke, families in challenged nations didn't think of that first.

"They are worried about feeding their children for the next couple of days," he said.