Former SC Gov. David Beasley confirms he has coronavirus

Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley, the current head of the U.N.'s World Food Programme, has confirmed he has contracted the new coronavirus strain.

He received the diagnosis Thursday afternoon after being tested Monday.

Beasley, who normally is based in Rome with the WFP, told The Post and Courier he is in South Carolina at his home in Society Hill, in Darlington County.

"This thing must be highly contagious," he said. "I have really been careful."

Beasley said he got checked two weeks ago and was negative at the time. He then opted to get tested again Monday after feeling unwell this past weekend after returning to the United States from an official visit to Canada.

He took an early decision to go into self-quarantine, five days ago.

"I thought it was probably from the all the pollen on the farm," he said, or that he was feeling the exposure to spring time allergies.

He has no fever at the moment, he said Thursday, and that some of the symptoms were that he did have "a very slight sore throat" but not much loss of appetite.

Beasley said he is working with his team from the WFP to trace back to anyone he may have been in close contact with when he was unaware of his infection.

Those individuals will be alerted.

"This is what scares me about this thing," he said. "People can have it and not know it."

He will continue to work, but remotely.

"Life must go on and the World Food Programme must continue to do the work that makes all of us so proud as we bring food assistance to the many millions across the world who depend on us for help," he said in a note announcing his diagnosis.

"I have a strong team of leaders around me and I have an incredible team of staff members in more than 80 countries around the globe. I am certain that you will continue to step up and do what needs to be done while I recover," he said.

Beasley was appointed head of the WFP in 2017 on the recommendation of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was then President Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador.

Before Beasley's announcement Thursday, South Carolina health officials said there were 81 cases in 17 South Carolina counties, none of them in Darlington County.