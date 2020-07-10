Former Coconut Joe's worker sues Isle of Palms bar over alleged coronavirus discrimination

An Isle of Palms bar is facing a lawsuit from a former employee who claims he was terminated because he sought treatment for symptoms of the coronavirus.

Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) enacted in March, employers are barred from disciplining, discharging or otherwise discriminating against workers who are “experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking a medical diagnosis.”

Justin Mackie alleges the former owner of Coconut Joe’s, Joe Petro, refused to give him his job back after respiratory problems prevented him from finishing his May 12 fry station shift. He told his supervisor that he couldn’t catch his breath and feared he might have contracted COVID-19; she suggested he explain the situation to Caitlin West, Petro’s daughter and the restaurant’s director of operations.

According to the suit filed in U.S. District Court, West told Mackie to return to the kitchen or find another job.

“I am not quitting my job,” Mackie said before leaving the restaurant to see a doctor.

Coconut Joe’s owner, Perry Freeman, who in June purchased the restaurant from Petro, initially declined to comment, saying he wasn’t familiar with the alleged incident or lawsuit stemming from it. But after consulting with Coconut Joe’s general manager, who was working on May 12, he said Mackie didn’t mention coronavirus before walking out.

“He just left: He was upset because he didn’t get to work the position he wanted,” Freeman reports. “As the shift went on, they were like, ‘Where’s our fry guy?’ ”

Freeman adds that Mackie, like all Coconut Joe’s employees, upon starting his shift that day signed a waiver stating he had not been knowingly exposed to COVID-19 and wasn’t exhibiting any symptoms associated with the disease.

Petro, who is also named as a defendant along with West, said in a phone interview that Mackie was not terminated for reasons related to the coronavirus. He declined to comment further because he has not reviewed the lawsuit.

Mackie’s attorney, Marybeth Mullaney, says Mackie tried multiple times to get his job back after being diagnosed with a panic attack.

“My client is hurt over being terminated, especially under these circumstances,” Mullaney says. “He had his job for over four years and considered his employer a friend.”

Petro on June 21 allegedly texted Mackie to invite him to his “COVID style” retirement party. Mackie responded that he would attend if he could return to work; he claims in the lawsuit that Petro declined to make the deal.

In addition to the FFCRA claim, the lawsuit also alleges that Coconut Joe’s shorted Mackie’s wages through an invalid tip pooling arrangement which included back-of-house workers. Prior to the pandemic and related layoffs, Mackie worked primarily as a server but was rehired as a janitor after Coconut Joe’s received a Payroll Protection Program loan.

While the suit does not put a dollar amount on the damages Mackie is seeking, Mullaney is asking for a jury trial.