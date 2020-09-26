For third time in a week, SC reports thousands more late coronavirus test results

For the third time in a week, South Carolina logged thousands more late coronavirus test results.

The latest batch — more than 15,000 results from Clemson University's lab — include about 500 positive cases from specimens collected since June 6. Clemson reported the results to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday.

DHEC officials have added the cases to historical data collections, but since many of the patients have now recovered they were not all included in Saturday's new case tally.

Labs and facilities are required to report both positive and negative results to DHEC within 24 hours. The "overwhelming majority" do so, the agency said, but reiterated the requirement with a warning.

"If we were to have issues with the same lab or facility delaying its test results to us, we may take enforcement actions as necessary," DHEC said. "This 24-hour time frame allows the agency to take expedient actions in protecting the health and well-being of South Carolinians."

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 639, a 304 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 141,338, plus 3,935 probable cases

New deaths reported: 27

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,141, plus 182 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 727

Total tests in S.C.: 1,352,583

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 10.9 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top three South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Saturday were Richland, 83; Greenville, 72; and Lexington, 58.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 19 new cases, Berkeley had 12 and Dorchester had 27. Two patients died in the tri-county, according to DHEC, both Dorchester residents aged 65 or older.

The Wando Mount Pleasant Library was sanitized Saturday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, spokesman Doug Reynolds said. Other employees who came in close contact with them have been notified so they can follow self-quarantine guidelines.

Deaths

Of the 27 new deaths, 25 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, according to DHEC. Two middle-aged patients, aged 35 to 64, also died.

They resided in Anderson, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dorchester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Florence, Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 773 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Saturday, DHEC said 186 were in intensive care and 99 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they've been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested.

"If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month," DHEC said.

There are 336 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and 257 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.