For third straight day, Georgetown and Horry counties have zero COVID-19 deaths

For the third consecutive day, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported no coronavirus deaths in Georgetown and Horry counties.

DHEC announced four new confirmed cases in Georgetown County, bringing its total to 1,638 since mid-March. The county's death total remains at 35.

Meanwhile, in Horry County, DHEC announced 29 new confirmed cases in the county, bringing its total to 9,087. Health officials are investigating one possible death classified as "elderly" in the county. The county's death total remains at 168.

Both Georgetown and Horry counties hospital bed-occupancy remains stable at 94.9 percent and 78.8 percent, respectively, according to DHEC.

South Carolina announced 909 new confirmed cases and 18 confirmed deaths, increasing the state total to 112,088 and 2,408 deaths. The 18 confirmed deaths came from Aiken, Anderson, Barnwell, Charleston, Chesterfield, Edgefield, Florence, Greenville, Hampton, Lexington, Richland and Sumter counties.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,613.27

Horry: 2,566.36

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.4 percent

Horry: 7.1 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 39

Horry: 70

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 10