For South Carolina residents with hearing or visual impairments, pandemic means adapting

As the number of positive coronavirus cases increase in South Carolina, residents who have hearing or visual impairments grapple with the same anxieties as others — where to get good, credible information; wondering what their leaders are doing locally; and frustrating, unfulfilling and costly trips to the grocery store.

But the deaf, hard of hearing, blind and visually impaired communities have found resources to adapt.

Jason Hurdich, a full-time professor at Clemson University and certified "deaf interpreter" for the state, has helped with news conferences in the past, most notably with former Gov. Nikki Haley during Hurricanes Matthew and Irma. He's also worked with Gov. Henry McMaster. A Greenville resident, Hurdich has been working with Mayor Knox White at news conferences.

"I am one of many in the deaf community," Hurdich said through interpreter Courtney Workman on a Zoom interview call this week. "The biggest challenge is access to information and access to services as well. Many press conferences still aren't accessible."

In his role as a deaf interpreter, he stands alongside, or nearby, public officials as they deliver remarks. In front of the public official is a "hearing interpreter" who signs to Hurdich, who then signs to the deaf and hard of hearing. That way, the translation is cleaner.

"Depending on captioning and interpreting, some sort of accessibility to information is gone or missing," Hurdich said.

Hurdich said one out of 10 Americans have some sort of hearing loss. In the tri-county area there are approximately 7,500 deaf or hard of hearing residents, according to 2017 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Not only are deaf and hard of hearing missing out on information on television, but they're also missing what people in other gathering places are talking about, like grocery stores. Hurdich said he's had a few people shout at him to back away from him because he was unknowingly too close to them at the grocery store.

"If you go to a store and have the ability to hear, you catch incidental information of what people are talking about, what's going on in the world, anything the community is talking about, your family is talking about," Hurdich said. "Ninety percent of deaf people live with a family who doesn't sign, so there's all this talking and communicating going on around them."

There's federal law that requires news conferences have an American Sign Language translator, but there isn't a sufficient supply of qualified interpreters. Sometimes municipalities hire unqualified interpreters, threatening the spread of misinformation. There's also problems with TV camera crews zooming in on the speaker, defeating the purpose of an interpreter.

Thankfully, there is a group on Facebook called Live Access ASL with nearly 10,000 members who are deaf and qualified interpreters. If someone shares a video of a press conference that didn't include an ASL translator, there are people in the group who can translate.

Hurdich said the Facebook page started a few years ago, with the Democratic National Convention. Television captioning was jumbled, so someone asked if anyone could interpret. A live feed video was set up and as one interpreter got tired from interpreting, another took over.

"With coronavirus, people are hungry for information," Hurdich said. "There's so much being asked to be interpreted on that page. Every state has their own recommendations. And even there states, cities and towns have differences, too."

Amy Harris, 47, has been blind since birth. She teaches computer classes at Charleston's Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired location in West Ashley. She considers herself lucky to have been blind since birth — she hasn't had to make adjustments.

"I learned a long time ago to develop contacts in every field of my life," Harris said. She has a go-to Yellow Cab driver and friends near her James Island home.

She says she's "not quite a total; I'm what they call a 'counts fingers.'" She can see as far as 7 feet away in one eye and 4 feet out of the other. She can tell if the lights are on or off, but she needs to use a cane to get around outside. There are approximately 15,000 blind or visually impaired adults living in the tri-county area, Amy Asper at the Association for the Blind said.

Harris stays inside as much as she can and washes her hands regularly, but she isn't wearing gloves or masks. She's learned from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website that it isn't going to help much.

She can listen to television news, but any scrolling information down at the bottom of the screen is lost on her. TV anchors don't usually read those scrolling notes. She uses the radio and the National Library Service for the Blind has a radio device with a station that reads all daily and local news.

Compared to hurricane season, Harris' most recent trip to the grocery store included more grocery stocking up. She ran out of food and tried to go for a second trip, but she doesn't know until she gets to the store if they'll have what she needs.

Last week, she spent about $80 in cab fares to stop at five grocers on James Island, West Ashley and as far as Summerville, and that was at a friend's deal rate. Knowing the stops she made and how long she was in the cab, Harris guessed the price should've been $130. She recommends people consider using online shopping.

Harris remains steadfast and no-nonsense in her phone calls. She said she's hearing from other clients that they feel "like they're literally stuck and can't go anywhere."

Harris recommends calling 211 to find things out and to reach out to the association, too. Paying bills is problematic, because she usually pays in person. Most of those offices are closed now.

Samantah McGovern, a certified orientation and mobility specialist and a certified low-vision therapist at the Association for the Blind, said the association is offering virtual training and resources for grocery stores, like senior and extended hours. Her job is to teach blind or visually impaired people how to use public transportation, Tel-A-Ride or CARTA buses. All that work is in person and that work is now on hold.

"We've never experienced anything like this," McGovern said. Now she's sharing tips and tricks: make sure you have all addresses and phone numbers for grocery stores and reach out before leaving the house to ensure they have what you need. Also, ask if they have anyone available to go shopping for you, and ask about delivery services.

"They touch more objects than we do at times and, having the ability to call the store ahead of time and ask customer service if they have what they need, it may save them a trip,'" McGovern said.

Some adaptive in-home approaches include different sorting for canned goods — use a rubber band for soup, different numbers of magnets for canned veggies. For cleaning and ensuring it is all done, she's sharing different techniques over the phone and virtually.