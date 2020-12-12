For second day in a row, SC adds over 3,000 new coronavirus cases

For the second day in a row, South Carolina confirmed over 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

On average, the Palmetto State has averaged nearly 2,500 new confirmed cases each day of the past week, the highest since the pandemic's beginning.

The jump in positive tests comes about two weeks after Thanksgiving, when experts warned that travel and gatherings could lead to asymptomatic people unwittingly spreading the virus to more vulnerable family and friends.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 3,047, which is 1,828 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 231,363, plus 17,435 probable cases

New deaths reported: 12

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,344 confirmed, 341 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,058,674

Hospitalized patients: 1,250

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 20.4 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Saturday were Greenville, 510; Richland, 235; and Spartanburg, 217.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 112 new cases; Berkeley, 77; and Dorchester, 57.

Deaths

Of the 12 new deaths, three were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64 years old. The rest were elderly patients aged 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Clarendon, Darlington, Dorchester, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Marlboro and Spartanburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,250 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, 294 were in intensive care and 122 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.