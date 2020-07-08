For schools to reopen, lawmakers and experts say SC must curb virus infections

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman signaled Wednesday that additional safety measures from Gov. Henry McMaster would be critical to curb community spread of the coronavirus and allow schools to reopen in the fall for in-person classes.

She stressed that those decisions lie in the governor’s hands. But when asked if McMaster ought to order a statewide mask requirement, in addition to shutting down bars and indoor dining, Spearman replied, “If I ruled the world, yes.”

She noted that Texas’ governor recently took steps to require masks and close bars.

Her response, during an hour of testimony before a Senate panel Wednesday, came under questioning from Sen. Dick Harpootlian. The Columbia Democrat asked if Spearman agreed with testimony from Dr. Debbie Greenhouse, a Columbia pediatrician who was more direct in her call for McMaster to act so that schools across the state can open their doors.

McMaster has suggested that a statewide mask requirement would be nearly impossible to enforce, and that such an edict may present legal challenges. The governor’s position on the topic “is well established and thoroughly litigated at this point,” a spokesman said Wednesday.

Spearman said she would share her views with McMaster. In a brief interview after the hearing, she said it’s no secret that she advocates that South Carolinians take proper precautions to combat the virus that, as of Wednesday, in the state has infected more than 48,000 and killed nearly 900 people.

“I have been saying 'wear your mask,' loud and clear, for quite some time,” she said after testifying while wearing a mask.

Sen. Katrina Shealy, a Lexington Republican and chair of Wednesday’s special education panel, pushed back on the notion that additional state-ordered measures would be a prerequisite to schools reopening.

She said bars and restaurants could help prevent the spread of the contagion by installing indoor occupancy limits. And, she noted, local governments throughout the state have already added their own mask requirements.

Wednesday’s discussion came hours after President Donald Trump, disregarding recommendations of federal health officials, called for schools to reopen on schedule in the fall and suggested he would withhold some emergency funding for those that refused.

Spearman declined to comment on Trump’s remarks.

The six senators on Wednesday’s panel largely agreed on the benefits of reopening schools. Greenhouse, the Columbia pediatrician, told the panel that bringing children out of isolation is critical for their mental health.

She also pointed to studies that show a relatively low risk of children becoming infected or spreading the virus. With proper precautions, Greenhouse said, “The goal simply must be to bring them back to school.”

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Shealy stressed that reopening is also important for child safety, noting the scores of South Carolina children who state education officials have not been able to account for since the schools closed in March.

As of Wednesday’s hearing, that number of children was more than 10,000. That could simply mean that the family has not had the means, or desire, to contact the school.

“Hopefully we will find out that all these children are safe,” Shealy said. “But for a fact, we know that they are not fully educated.”

Spearman stressed that it’s difficult to keep track of every student. She noted the state education department has not gathered such information before, and there have been some inconsistencies in how schools have completed their checks.

For the remaining students who have not been accounted for, Spearman asked superintendents to submit the names to child services officials.

Spearman also said that teachers throughout the state, with proper safety precautions in place, share the desire to come back to school. But she cautioned that the state’s rise in infections, coupled with a mounting death toll, are reasons for serious caution.

“We have to have the full confidence … to say come on back,” Spearman said.

“Leaders can’t close their eyes to what’s happening,” she added.

The decision to send students back to school would ultimately be left up to parents — no school district will require kids to attend in person, Spearman said.

If the schools do reopen, recommendations from the state’s special COVID-19 task force have called for a mask requirement, staggered schedules and proper distancing in classrooms, among other precautions.

But state leaders have stressed that plans would change if virus infections continued to spread at a high rate. While senators were convened during Wednesday's three-hour hearing, state health officials released the latest data on infections and deaths within the state.

Senators flipped through their phones to review the news. It was not good: Another 1,500 South Carolinians had become infected. Among the cases, more than one in five who took the test came back positive. And in a new daily record, 38 people were confirmed dead.

No matter what happens, Shealy said, South Carolina must improve its infection control quickly. “We have to get the numbers down,” she said.