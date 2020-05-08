For SC flower sellers, Mother's Day is a burst of business, but next rush may be far away

Once the wedding postponements began rolling in, Laura Mewbourn started looking to her acre of freshly grown flowers with increasing levels of worry.

She had planted the flowers in the fall and planned the crop more than a year before, all with the assurance that Charleston would yet again see a strong wedding season in the spring.

But this year was different because, like many businesses, the business of selling flowers has been profoundly changed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the events that call for freshly picked bouquets — weddings, funerals, graduations, fundraisers and even church services — have been put on hold or pushed to virtual platforms.

"I thought, 'This is all going to rot in my fields and I’m not going to be able to do anything but post pictures on social media,'" said Mewbourn, who runs her farm, Feast and Flora, in Meggett, just outside of Hollywood.

But in the almost two months since, she's found other ways to sell. On a whim she called up Burbage's, the corner grocery on Broad Street, and asked if they would be interested in selling her flowers.

They said 'yes,' and since then she's brought fresh flowers there three or four days a week. For Mother's Day, the store promoted pre-orders of her bouquets.

And while she's always had a list of wholesale clients, Mewbourn said she typically only sells to about five to 10 of them. Lately that number has "easily tripled, if not quadrupled," she said.

The reason, Mewbourn has surmised, has to do with supply-chain disruptions rippling through the floral business worldwide.

The $8.5 billion cut flower trade is thoroughly globalized. The vast majority of fresh blooms sold in the U.S. are imported from other countries. Colombia leads that market, followed by Ecuador. Their main point of entry is Miami, Fla.

The Netherlands falls in the top five for flower exports to the U.S., but dominates the global cut-flower market overall. More than 40 percent of the world's flower exports pass through Dutch auction houses.

At this time of year, when the famous Dutch tulips bloom, those auction houses are busier than ever.

But last month, millions of Dutch tulip stems were turned into compost as demand plunged. The crisis, according Royal FloraHolland, the Netherlands' largest cooperation of flower and plant producers, "led to an extreme amount of unsold flowers and plants and an unprecedented drop in price."

In an effort to stabilize the market, limits were placed on the amount of supply that could come into the Dutch auction houses. Those restrictions, per updates posted this week, are just starting to be lifted, despite the fact that the market is "still far from the desired level."

Those disruptions may have something to do with why Karen Powell's tulips are substantially smaller this year, a sign, she concluded, that they may have been grown in California.

Normally, she'll be able to buy nice, big tulips from the Netherlands, but, of course, this year is not a normal one.

After being shut down for weeks, Powell's shop, OK Florist in Summerville, reopened just before one of the busiest weeks of the year. On Wednesday afternoon, she said her phone had not stopped ringing all day.

By Thursday night, she said, she would have to start sleeping in the room above her shop instead of making the 40-minute drive home to Mount Pleasant. She just didn't have the time.

"After basically being shut down for almost two months, it’s hard to go from having three orders a day to 30 or 40 a day," she said.

Powell said she usually pre-orders flowers from wholesalers about two months in advance of Mother's Day. This year, there were no pre-orders, so she and other florists have been rushing to get product, often adjusting their arrangements to correspond with what's available.

Lori DeNicola, a floral designer who runs her business, Petaloso, in Charleston, said she's been ordering flowers by the color, rather than by the specific varietal like she typically would, because of supply limitations.

She's also one of the clients who's been turning to Mewbourn at Feast and Flora for product in recent weeks, more than she has in the past.

For DeNicola, just selling Mother's Day bouquets at all is highly out of the ordinary. She originally had weddings scheduled for the holiday weekend, as well as every other spring weekend before and after. All of them have been postponed except for one, which canceled.

Some wedding-related business has been coming in, she said, for "curated elopements." Most inquiries are coming from couples who want to still get married on their planned day even though they can't have a big party.

Having the flowers professionally done or a photographer there makes the small ceremonies more special, she said.

While DeNicola said she's enjoyed helping those clients and getting into the Mother's Day market, she and other wedding-focused florists are anxiously waiting to see when their primary source of business will return.

"I feel like I'm on the edge of my seat, waiting to see what's going to happen," she said.

Even florists like Powell, who has a retail storefront that can serve all types of customers, lean heavily on weddings. Day-to-day floral sales are unreliable, she said. A rush on a holiday can be followed by a drop-off in sales.

"I think that’s why so many of us are pushing ahead, because it’s kind of like: 'Let's just take every order we can take, because you don’t know what’s going to happen next week, or a month from now,' " Powell said.

Despite the Mother's Day rush, Horst Wholesale Florist in West Ashley is only doing a fraction of the business it was at this time last year. On top of the flower-heavy holiday, they're used to stocking up their coolers with blooms for weddings, college graduations and proms in mid-May.

They're being cautious about bringing in new inventory after what happened with Easter. Since widespread closures came just a couple weeks before the holiday, they had already ordered all the product they expected to sell.

"We had a cooler full of flowers and no customers," said Judy Horst, who has run the business with her husband for about 30 years.

They've been through hard times before, she said, but she still wonders if they're going to make it. Summer is usually the slowest time of year, and the next big flower holiday is Thanksgiving, she said, more than six months away.

For now, Horst said, they'll do the same thing they did for Mother's Day: Wait for orders to start coming in before stocking up the coolers. But for farmers like Mewbourn of Feast and Flora, that's not an option.

While it's unclear what's next for the business, Mewbourn said she did go ahead and buy everything she needs to plant another full acre of blooms for next year.

"That's part of the nature of farming," she said. "You have to accept a certain level of unpredictability."

So, while she may not know when big weddings will start up again or how the flower trade will be changed, she does know that come fall, she plans to plant that new crop. And, if all goes as hoped, she'll be looking at another fresh field of flowers in the spring.