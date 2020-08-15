For many SC retailers, customers are back but new products are scarce

Shoppers who have ventured to stores this summer for items that are popular during the pandemic have been getting an unexpected message from retailers: hurry up and wait.

For big-ticket items like RVs, appliances and bicycles that people are seeking to make it easier to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, months of high demand combined with supply disruptions mean that dealers have few, if any, options to choose from, retailers said.

Factories in many industries were shut down for weeks because of risk of spreading the coronavirus. Even after restarting, some producers have been working more slowly than normal, hampered by positive tests of workers and hitches in their own supply chains.

Now, shoppers who want an item often are being told that the wait will last months.

The freezers and more affordable refrigerators sold out first during the spring, said John McGill, whose family has operated Jeffers McGill appliance store in Columbia since 1961.

As the coronavirus lockdown kicked in, customers decided they needed more cold storage space. In some cases, people filled up their vehicles with groceries, then stopped by the store to buy a new freezer.

"People literally bought them in a panic," McGill said.

After freezers and refrigerators got scarce, consumers began renovating the homes they were now spending more time in, so other appliances quickly became harder to find, he said.

Salespeople at Jeffers McGill are now spending more time working with customers to find what they need. Wait times on orders have risen from two weeks to up to 10 weeks, McGill said.

General Electric has said it has 600,000 backorders for appliances, McGill said.

"I would rate this the most stressful time in the business in the last 35 years," he said.

Atlantic Bedding and Furniture reacted differently than many retailers did to the pandemic, co-owner Todd Tononi said. The company, with stores in Charleston, North Charleston and Columbia, decided to sharply increase its ordering of inventory even as the economy stalled.

"A lot of people backed off because they were scared, and we are not those people," Tononi said.

The company has used a 60,000-square-foot warehouse to keep items in its own inventory rather than depend on uncertain suppliers right now, Tononi said. The company also stepped up its pace on home delivery to keep products moving.

The added orders made Atlantic a bigger priority for its suppliers than other small companies, which helps to keep items in stock, he said.

Consumers are looking to spruce up the homes that they are spending so much time in, Tononi said.

"People are getting sick and tired of looking at the same old things," he said.

Bikes have been a sought-after product ever since coronavirus shutdowns kicked in. For Outspokin Bicycles in Columbia, a surge in consumer interest continues, even as parts, accessories and new bikes are hard to find.

Normally, Brian Curran has about 300 bicycles for sale in his location on Devine Street in Columbia, from kids' bikes to power-assisted E-bikes to high-end racing bikes. On Wednesday, he had about 30 new bikes for sale.

The run on bikes began in the spring as soon as people realized they would be spending a lot of time at home. It was a rush unlike anything Curran has seen in his career.

“We literally had people lined up at the register to buy bicycles,” Curran said.

About 20 bikes per week arriving at the store with the same number heading out in sales each week.

But Curran's store is not empty. The huge upswell in interest in bikes brought a flood of repair work in, filling the store.

Earlier this year, the wait for a repair job grew from one week to eight weeks, and the wait still is averaging about five weeks, Curran said. Getting replacement parts continues to be a challenge.

It's not only parts and products imported from overseas that are in short supply. The RV industry builds vehicles in the United States, but a huge demand from people adjusting their vacation plans helped make new ones for sale scarce.

Key parts such as air conditioners are in short supply, so orders for new RVs are taking much longer than normal, said Gloria Morgan, owner of The Trail Center in Charleston.

Before this year, those placing special orders for a particular RV were apt to wait four to six weeks. Now, Morgan said, orders that have come in since March are still waiting, with no official time frame for vehicles to be available.

Manufacturers do not have firm answers about when the supply will improve, leaving it to retailers to explain the delay to customers, who sometimes are frustrated.

"It's us they are disappointed in," Morgan said.

Retailer John's RV of Lexington normally has about about 300 vehicles on its lot for customers. That number is down to about 70 in August, general manager Ron Rawl said.

Demand for the aluminum-clad Airstream trailers is even higher, Rawl said. As an Airstream dealer, John's RV usually has 40 or more in stock, but there are none left on the lot for now, he said. The Ohio-based manufacturer was shut down for weeks even as demand spiked.

Such shortages of goods are likely to continue at least through the rest of 2020, store owners and managers are being told.

Now they are trying to figure out what the new normal looks like going forward.

Curran plans to talk with his main supplier soon for how many bicycles he wants to order for 2021, and he's not sure whether to expect this pace to continue.