For many in SC, it was up to HOAs if pools and playgrounds stayed open amid coronavirus

MOUNT PLEASANT — Just like local governments across South Carolina, homeowner associations have for weeks been wrestling with decisions about what should close and what could stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Should the subdivision playground stay open? The pool? The clubhouse? What about the exercise room, the dog park, the tennis courts?

"These are unique times," said Dennis Abbott, Carolinas president for FirstService Residential, which manages 120 HOAs in the Charleston area and about 7,000 in the U.S. and Canada.

“In general, pretty much all of our communities have closed down their actual physical facilities — pools, clubhouses, fitness centers," he said. “Our residents have been very understanding."

At Newington Plantation Estate in Summerville, home to 545 families, the HOA was considering when to open the community pool, but it will now remain closed "for the foreseeable future," according to association president Thomas Nolan.

He said Gov. Henry McMaster's latest order, directing South Carolina residents to restrict themselves to staying home or going to work, starting Tuesday at 5 p.m., took the decision out of the HOAs hands.

At Carolina Bay in West Ashley, resident Bob Marquart said all amenities were closed earlier, including community dog parks.

"I think most people understand," he said. "Not sure why the dog parks have to close, but the one thing I hear about is questions regarding waiving or refunds on the HOA fees."

Abbott said HOAs still need to spend money maintaining amenities and swimming pools, if they have them, even if they're closed. He said FirstService has advised HOAs to check their bylaws and consult with their lawyers before reducing or refunding any dues.

HOAs set rules and enforce regulations in most large subdivisions and in condominium communities, typically governed by residents who serve on boards and management companies that serve as staff. They can issue fines, they collect dues not unlike the way local governments collect taxes, and can even foreclose on the homes of those who don't pay.

These may be unusual times, but strict enforcement of covenants and restrictions carries on, as Snee Farm resident Susannah Cahillane discovered.

“I think there’s a lot of good that they do, but there seems to be a real inability to understand the odd situation we’re in right now," said Cahillane, who receive a warning letter after her family started posting a "joke of the day" in their yard to lighten the mood.

The jokes were written out on large signs. A sample: “I ordered a chicken and an egg from Amazon. I’ll let you know.”

“We were just meeting neighbor after neighbor who was really appreciating it," Cahillane said. "That’s when we received a letter that we weren’t allowed to have signs."

The family tried to skirt the no-sign rules by flying the daily joke from a makeshift flagpole.

"Neighbors were bringing by bed sheets and paints and jokes," Cahillane said. "Then we got a second notice, still calling it a sign."

The second notice from Community Association Management Services said her property had been inspected on April 1 — April Fool's Day — but it was no joke, and informed her the HOA had issued a fine. That put an end to the "joke of the day." Now Cahillane is devoting her time to sewing masks.

The "joke of the day" issue prompted much discussion on Nextdoor, where residents of several other communities told Cahillane she should move to their neighborhoods, where her jokes would be welcome.

Abbott said HOAs face the challenge of balancing rules enforcement against the desire to build a sense of community.

“We have recommended that our boards be sensitive to the time that we are in," he said. "Obviously, if someone isn’t mowing their lawn and it’s become unsightly we’ll issue a citation."