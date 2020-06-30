For many in SC, antibody test results offer more questions than answers

Brian Champion-Wescott hadn't been sick, but he was curious. So, when he saw a blood bank in Greenville offering free antibody tests for COVID-19, he gave blood and waited to find out if he had been exposed to the virus.

On Monday morning, he opened his donor portal and saw the result: Positive. Champion-Wescott said the answer only created more questions.

"There's a lot of confusing information about it," he said. "I can't assume that it's any sort of proof of immunity."

Champion-Wescott is right. Researchers still do not have clear answers about what a positive result means for patients. The presence of antibodies does not guarantee immunity.

Separate from diagnostic tests, which can tell if someone is currently infected, antibody tests offer insight into whether a person has been exposed in the past. But the reliability of some of the tests has been called into question, and in South Carolina, interest in the tests has been low so far.

Nearly 38,000 antibody tests have been conducted in South Carolina so far, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control — roughly a tenth of the amount of diagnostic tests conducted.

Health leaders say that is just not enough information to guide decisions or offer high-level insight into what portion of the community has been exposed to the coronavirus. Individuals should keep social distancing and wearing a mask regardless of whether they have been exposed to the virus in the past.

But, as more people fall ill in South Carolina's recent surge, more data from antibody tests could begin to guide policy decisions.

In early June, Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC's public health director, said it is not yet clear what conclusions can be drawn from antibody tests.

"It’s difficult without knowing what it tells us how we might use it," Duwve said. "Over the next several months, we’ll have a better understanding of what to do with that data. ... It's fraught with a lot of uncertainty."

Mary Vogel, a West Ashley resident, has a hunch the negative result from her recent antibody test is incorrect.

After returning from a West Coast trip in January, Vogel became sicker than she had been in decades. Back then, she said she hadn't even heard of COVID-19. She lost her sense of taste, ran a high fever and coughed for weeks on end.

Sure her illness earlier this year was COVID-19, Vogel sought out an antibody test about a month ago. After the test came back negative, Vogel said she plans to get another as quality improves in the coming months. She said she would have continued wearing a mask and social distancing regardless of the result, but a positive reading would have offered peace of mind.

"I wouldn't be so freaked out," Vogel said. "I wouldn't do anything risky, but it would have been nice to know that I did have the antibodies."

Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer for MUSC Health, said people seeking an antibody test should be concerned with two factors: sensitivity and specificity.

Sensitivity is a measure of how well the test picks up on the presence of antibodies. A low specificity score, meanwhile, means a positive result could be from a different kind of coronavirus, even the common cold.

The Medical University of South Carolina's test scores in the 90s on both metrics. Patients can access an antibody test through MUSC's virtual platform, musc.care. Scheurer said people have to meet a few criteria to qualify for a test. Right now, the hospital system is running about 100 tests per day, a small fraction of what it could be doing.

Research shows the presence of antibodies against COVID-19 does create immunity, Scheurer said. But nobody knows how much of the antibodies are needed, nor how long that immunity lasts.

"There's so much we need to learn and understand about the sustainability of those antibodies," she said.

Tests from Abbott Laboratories have also been lauded for accuracy.

With high hopes for what the results would show, the Food and Drug Administration gave many antibody tests — with varying quality — approval to go to market. After granting initial approval, the FDA has since removed 55 manufacturers from its list of antibody test providers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation even warned the public last week of scams, where fraudsters may market unapproved tests in order to capture individuals' private health information.

Beyond the quality of the test, other factors can play a role in the result a patient receives.

Cochrane, a British nonprofit organization that analyzes and shares medical research, found antibody tests work best a couple of weeks to a month after COVID-19 symptoms begin. "Timing is important," Cochrane reviewers wrote.

There is not sufficient research into how well the tests work after 35 days, according to Cochrane.

Kathy Dukes, a resident of North Myrtle Beach and a 30-year veteran of Atlanta's Emory Healthcare system, fell ill in late January. Before the state began testing for COVID-19, Dukes had no way to access a diagnostic test.

Her doctor ran tests for strep and the flu; both were negative.

A couple of weeks ago and long since recovered, Dukes sought out an antibody test, curious to see if she already had been exposed.

"It took me several days to find some place that was doing the test," Dukes said.

It returned negative. Then, she realized she did not know which test manufacturer the laboratory had used. Reading the news, she saw reports of unreliable results and inaccurate tests.

"Personally, I'm convinced I did have it," she said.

Seanna Adcox contributed reporting.