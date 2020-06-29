Folly Beach will require masks in public, along with other coastal SC towns

Coastal towns bracing for a rush of tourism over the Independence Day weekend raced to implement mask-wearing rules on Monday, in an attempt to slow the surge in South Carolina's COVID-19 cases.
The state is now one of several in the southern half of the United States where case numbers are rising rapidly after public-health measures in the spring kept many new cases at bay. Health officials have urged that wearing masks will help stop an infected person without symptoms from unknowingly passing the disease on to others.
In Folly Beach, a beach community that tends to attract a younger crowd, the City Council voted on Monday to require masks in enclosed public spaces, including restaurants and stores, and in outdoor spaces when it is not possible to stay 6 feet away from others. People with a medical impediment and children under 3 were not required to wear coverings.
The town also added specific rules for restaurants and bars. People who are sitting and actively eating and drinking do not need to wear a mask, but at all other times —including if they stand to order at a bar — they do.
The town's police chief, Andrew Gilreath, said the public should be patient if calling in a masking violation. Police in beach towns are already tasked with enforcing a litany of rules about beach behavior, and are even more taxed around holidays, when more people opt to take vacations or day trips.
"We are pretty busy, especially with the July 4 weekend coming, so triaging calls is something that we’ll have to do," Gilreath said.
Businesses must post notices to wear masks, and those that do not enforce the ordinance on their premises are subject to a fine of $100 per day of violation or a potential revocation of their business license, for repeat offenders. Individuals are also subject to a $100 fine.
Kiawah Island approved its own mask rules earlier Monday, and two coastal towns in Beaufort County also passed masking ordinances Monday morning. Both have exceptions for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons and for people who are actively eating and drinking:
- Beaufort requires masks within all publicly accessible buildings, including stores and restaurants. The ordinance does not require masking outdoors and goes into effect for 30 days starting Wednesday morning. Violators may be fined $50.
- Hilton Head requires masks within commercial establishments starting Wednesday morning. Penalties include a $500 fine or 30 days in jail. The rule does not apply to beaches, where Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner advised it would be virtually impossible to enforce.
Beaufort County is expected to consider its own rule in a meeting on Wednesday.