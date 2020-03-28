Folly Beach to bar visitors during coronavirus pandemic hours after reopening island

FOLLY BEACH — After residents protested the reopening of the island to visitors Saturday morning, Folly Beach's city council voted unanimously at 3 p.m. to close the coast to out-of-town guests.

Mayor Tim Goodwin said the town has been speaking to attorneys throughout the night as municipalities throughout the state wrestled with the announcement that residents could sue cities that tried to prevent coronavirus' spread with unlawful mandates.

Barricades will be resurrected along the beach's entryways by 5 p.m., Goodwin said, and no new short-term rentals will be allowed Sunday. Hundreds had flocked to the beach Saturday morning as officials begged people to stay home.

"I don't run my city by social media," Goodwin said.

City Council rolled back its ban on beach access Friday in response to a nonbinding opinion from Attorney General Alan Wilson saying only the governor can implement a stay-at-home order. Edisto Beach also retracted its restrictions. Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms, however, chose to keep restrictions in place.

Folly had barred access to the beach March 20, when the Department of Health and Environmental Control recorded 45 total cases across the state, two of them fatal. Since then, the state has recorded over 500 total cases, and Charleston County leapt from five cases to 92.

'Feeling safe is out the window'

"We felt safe for a couple weeks," said Thom Piragnoli, was one of about 20 people protesting. "Now the feeling safe is out the window. I thought the mayor was to be commended. He made a good decision to have that just yanked out from under us like that."

Around 11 a.m., Piragnoli said there was a steady line of cars coming across the bridge as the beaches were reopened.

Piragnoli doesn't expect the crowds to be as large as they were a few weeks earlier during spring break, but any crowds are still a concern.

"We don't know where everybody is coming from," said the 67-year-old colon cancer survivor who has lived on the island for four years. "Not to be selfish but they're telling everybody to stay home. Well this is our home."

Restrictions on short-term rentals were lifted headed into the weekend, and the road block on Folly Road, the only access to the beach, was removed. Traffic to beach began picking up around 10 a.m.

'I think they're crazy'

Hundreds of people took to the beach to celebrate the reopening.

Some came to seize the sudden opportunity because they didn’t know how much longer the beach would be open, with the looming possibility that access to Folly could be restricted through the summer.

So they lived for today.

“I mean, we haven’t been able to go to the beach lately,” Brandon Thompson said. “This may be our only chance before they close up.”

Some people were grouped tightly in their beach chairs. Couples were close enough to sunbathe shoulder-to-shoulder. Many were not keeping six feet of distance from others as recommended by national public health agencies.

While occasional Folly Beach police officers patrolled the roads in ATVs and squad cars, few were seen on some stretches of the sand.

The decision to re-open the beach has caused outrage for many of Folly’s homeowners as well as employees of the beach’s many tourist-centric businesses.

The Circle K on the island was slammed with beachgoers grabbing water, snacks and gasoline. No more than three people were allowed at a time in the store, and employees were wearing masks and gloves at checkout.

“I think they’re crazy for reopening the beach,” said Susan Kiefer, a five-year employee of the convo ended store.

She was especially mad about the latest South Carolina Attorney General’s opinion that said only Gov. Henry McMaster has the authority to declare stay at home orders, after several Charleston-area municipalities enacted their own.

“They’re jeopardizing our lives out here,” Kiefer said. “I’m sorry the governor’s feelings got hurt, but this isn’t safe.”

Groups of protestors gathered on the bridge leading to the beach holding picket signs that had phrases such as “Folly Lives Matter” and “our health matters more than your vacation” written on then.

Ford Tanner, a new resident on Folly Beach, was protesting with roughly a dozen others. He said travelers to the beach had been yelling obscenities at them and calling them killjoys for the demonstration.

“It’s just not fair to the people who live and work on the island,” Tanner said. “People have been harassing us for speaking out.”

Even though COVID-19 cases are spreading rapidly in the Palmetto State, some residents are more indifferent.

Some beachfront homeowners, like Banks Easterling, were shocked to see the Saturday afternoon crowds on their stretch of the beach but continued their weekend recreation.

“We were surprised to see all these people in our backyard,” Easterling said. “But we’re going to keep to ourselves and keep our distance so we can enjoy the day.”

"SLED and Folly Beach police will have a major presence today," Charleston Sen. Marlon Kimpson, said in a tweet. "Everyone is working together to prevent Folly Beach from becoming a ground zero for CV in SC."

Residents could sue cities

Charleston and Columbia, the state's two largest cities, held their orders in place requiring residents to stay home, though each have broad exceptions for businesses and other entities deemed “essential” during the crisis.

Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said the office wouldn't seek injunctions against municipalities choosing to enact orders.

“We’re just providing legal guidance and letting the cities know they could be sued by their local residents," he said.

The attorney general’s opinion came at the request of state Rep. Jeff Bradley, a Beaufort County Republican, who asked if the governor’s powers preempt those of local governments during a state of emergency. State officials have said they have faith that residents will exercise common sense and follow best practices, but Lowcountry city officials say that hasn't been the case.

“I have great faith in the people of S.C.,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday. “They follow rules. They’re respectful. They’re courteous. They’re gentle. They’re smart.”

IOP's council passed a resolution Friday asking McMaster to issue a mandatory, statewide order.

Mount Pleasant Town Council, on the other hand, voted down a similar resolution, disappointing some residents calling for more restrictions.

In the Grand Strand, beaches are still open but many municipalities have passed restrictions on hotels and short-term rental properties in efforts to limit visitors coming in from outside the area.

"If they're not able to rent rooms that will cut down on the vast majority of people on the beach," said Jason Lesley with Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

The county acted to ban all short-term rentals through the end of April.

Law enforcement with the sheriff's office and the nearby Pawleys Island Police Department are out patrolling beaches to enforce restrictions issued by McMaster that prohibit gatherings of more than three people.

On the 10 miles of Myrtle Beach sands, city spokesman Mark Kruea said beachgoers have been practicing social distancing and there have been no enforcement issues.

"So far people are voluntarily complying while they're still able to enjoy the great outdoors," he said.