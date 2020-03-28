Folly Beach residents protest visitors returning after coronavirus restrictions lifted

FOLLY BEACH — Residents protested the reopening of the island to visitors Saturday morning amid the coronavirus outbreak.

City Council rolled back its ban on beach access Friday in response to a nonbinding opinion from Attorney General Alan Wilson saying only the governor can implement a stay-at-home order. Edisto Beach also retracted its restrictions. Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms, however, chose to keep restrictions in place.

"We felt safe for a couple weeks," said Thom Piragnoli, who was one of about 20 people protesting. "Now the feeling safe is out the window. I thought the mayor was to be commended. He made a good decision to have that just yanked out from under us like that."

Around 11 a.m., Piragnoli said there was a steady line of cars coming across the bridge as the beaches were reopened.

State traffic cameras showed vehicles trickling in, but the numbers did not match typical weekend traffic.

Piragnoli doesn't expect the crowds to be as large as they were a few weeks earlier during spring break, but any crowds are still a concern.

"We don't know where everybody is coming from," said the 67-year-old colon cancer survivor who has lived on the island for four years. "Not to be selfish but they're telling everybody to stay home. Well this is our home."

Restrictions on short-term rentals were lifted headed into the weekend, and the road block on Folly Road, the only access to the beach, was removed. Traffic to beach began picking up around 10 a.m.

"SLED and Folly Beach police will have a major presence today," Charleston Sen. Marlon Kimpson, said in a tweet. "Everyone is working together to prevent Folly Beach from becoming a ground zero for CV in SC."

Charleston and Columbia, the state's two largest cities, held their orders in place requiring residents to stay home, though each have broad exceptions for businesses and other entities deemed “essential” during the crisis.

Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said the office wouldn't seek injunctions against municipalities choosing to enact orders.

“We’re just providing legal guidance and letting the cities know they could be sued by their local residents," he said.

The attorney general’s opinion came at the request of state Rep. Jeff Bradley, a Beaufort County Republican, who asked if the governor’s powers preempt those of local governments during a state of emergency. State officials have said they have faith that residents will exercise common sense and follow best practices, but Lowcountry city officials say that hasn't been the case.

“I have great faith in the people of S.C.,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday. “They follow rules. They’re respectful. They’re courteous. They’re gentle. They’re smart.”

IOP's council passed a resolution Friday asking McMaster to issue a mandatory, statewide order.

Mount Pleasant Town Council, on the other hand, voted down a similar resolution, disappointing some residents calling for more restrictions.

In the Grand Strand, beaches are still open but many municipalities have passed restrictions on hotels and short-term rental properties in efforts to limit visitors coming in from outside the area.

"If they're not able to rent rooms that will cut down on the vast majority of people on the beach," said Jason Lesley with Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

The county acted to ban all short-term rentals through the end of April.

Law enforcement with the sheriff's office and the nearby Pawleys Island Police Department are out patrolling beaches to enforce restrictions issued by McMaster that prohibit gatherings of more than three people.

On the 10 miles of Myrtle Beach sands, city spokesman Mark Kruea said beachgoers have been practicing social distancing and there have been no enforcement issues.

"So far people are voluntarily complying while they're still able to enjoy the great outdoors," he said.