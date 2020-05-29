Folly Beach, Patriots Point, North Charleston, Isle of Palms cancel 4th of July fireworks

Amid concerns about large gatherings during a pandemic, most cities in the Charleston area and Patriots Point have cancelled Fourth of July fireworks displays, with Patriots Point and Folly Beach announcing their decisions Friday.

The city of North Charleston and Patriots Point have argued for years about who had the largest fireworks display in the Lowcountry, but neither will have a show this year.

"We can't take the risk to public health and to the staff and first responders," Patriots Point spokesman Chris Hauff said.

"We make a lot of money on the fireworks show, but we're not taking the safety measures lightly," he added.

The fireworks show at Folly Beach was canceled by the Folly Beach Association of Business, which made the decision in consultation with the city.

"Ultimately it comes down to the city strongly urging us to not put the residents at risk, not knowing what coronavirus will look like in a month," said association president Lynn Oliver.

Folly Beach Administrator Spencer Wetmore said the city is already concerned about Fourth of July crowds at the beach.

"All of our efforts have been about avoiding being ground zero for a super-spreader event," she said.

The city of Isle of Palms decided Tuesday to cancel the barrier island's show, and will use the money saved to give city employees bonuses.

North Charleston's festival was also canceled this week. The city's epic fireworks display was planned as part of a nearly seven-hour event at Riverfront Park featuring multiple musical performers, food trucks and more.

The city of Charleston does not hold an annual July Fourth fireworks display. That's been traditionally left to the city's minor league baseball franchise team, the RiverDogs.

But there won't be a game on July Fourth at the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, and city coronavirus regulations wouldn't allow such a large gathering, Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole said.

Sullivan's Island Administrator Andy Benke said fireworks are still planned there, but that could change when Town Council meets Monday.