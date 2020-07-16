Folly Beach, like Isle of Palms, slashes parking for non-islanders, effective Friday

Folly Beach leaders on Thursday significantly scaled back the number of parking spaces available to non-islanders.

The new parking restrictions will be put in place on Friday at noon and remain until Sept. 14.

Like Isle of Palms leaders did on Wednesday, Folly Beach leaders originally considered banning beachgoers from bringing coolers, beach chairs and umbrellas. Instead, leaders introduced new, proposed rules during the meeting.

Folly Beach City Council voted unanimously on the new parking restrictions.

Town Administrator Spencer Wetmore estimated that about half of the unpaid, public parking spaces will now not be available. Wetmore said the city normally advertises about 1,700 spaces available for beach parking — 700 paid spaces and about 1,000 along Arctic and Ashley avenues.

Non-islanders will still be able to use the 700 paid parking spaces and those on Arctic Avenue. Wetmore estimated about 200 unpaid parking spaces are available on Arctic Avenue.

Mayor Tim Goodwin said the reason for reducing parking, like Isle of Palms did a day earlier, is to control the crowds coming to the beach.

"Everybody needs to understand there's not going to be much parking left and the fines for parking violations during these emergency times went up to $150 per violation," Goodwin said.

Island residents will still be allowed to park on Ashley Avenue if their cars or golf carts have the proper decals.

People who don't abide by the new restrictions could face a $150 fine each day they violate it.

Parking lots at Charleston County parks are not affected by the new restrictions, but people will be turned away when those lots fill up.

Folly Beach's emergency meeting comes a day after Isle of Palms leaders slashed nearly half of the available beach parking to the public and the city of Charleston introduced heftier fines for those who don't wear masks in public.

Isle of Palms residents with proper identification would be able to park in any of the spots now barred from the public.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett told city leaders there hasn't been a problem with social distancing on the beach.

In Charleston, people who have been warned to wear a mask could face a $100 fine the next time they are not wearing a mask, $200 the second and $500 the third.

In both the Isle of Palms and Charleston, amplified music is barred after 9 p.m. and restaurants and bars must keep occupancy to 50 percent.