Folly Beach leaders to consider ban on personal coolers, beach chairs and umbrellas Thursday

Folly Beach leaders will consider banning personal coolers, beach chairs and umbrellas from the beach.

The restriction would be in place until Sept. 14.

Folly Beach City Council meets at noon. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.

If passed, beach rental franchise businesses would still be allowed to put beach chairs and umbrellas on the sand.

City leaders said those businesses "can exercise sufficient control over the placement of chairs and umbrellas to maintain social distancing," according to the proposed ordinance.

Towels, blankets and beach bags would till be allowed.

People who don't abide by the new restrictions could face a $100 fine each day they violate it.

It is unclear if the same restrictions would apply to county parks either on the southern end of Folly Beach or near the pier.

Folly Beach's emergency meeting comes a day after Isle of Palms leaders slashed nearly half of the available beach parking to the public and the city of Charleston introduced heftier fines for those who don't wear masks in public.

Isle of Palms residents with proper identification would be able to park in any of the spots now barred from the public.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett told city leaders that there hasn't been a problem with social distancing on the beach.

In Charleston, people who have been warned to wear a mask could face a $100 fine the next time they are not wearing a mask, $200 the second and $500 the third.

In both the Isle of Palms and the City of Charleston, amplified music is barred after 9 p.m. and restaurants and bars must keep occupancy to 50 percent.

Check back for updates. This is a developing story.