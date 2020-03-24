Folly Beach keeps beach open to residents but shuts down short-term rentals, hotel stays

Folly Beach on Tuesday disallowed new check-ins for short-term rentals and hotels until after April 30.

The city council voted not to close the beach to residents, but cautioned groups which use it to limit to no more than three at a time, per state guidelines.

Tourism rentals are the heart of the city's economy. The business already has been crippled by the coronavirus outbreak and restrictions. The rental vote was split. Mayor Tim Goodwin, who is in the rental business, took a deep breath before breaking the tie.

Councilman Eddie Ellis, who made the motion, said it came down to keeping out people from areas with high outbreaks of the coronavirus. It's a matter of prioritizing public health and safety.

If they are infected, he said, "whether they stay one day or seven days, they're still bringing that contagion into our community," Ellis said.

Isle of Palms, another tourism rental hub around Charleston, was monitoring the Folly actions but had made no decisions yet, said City Administrator Desirée Fragoso.

The beach access vote was unanimous and came after an overnight barrage of emails from residents who opposed a closing. The decision toed the line with nearby beach towns such as Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms. All the towns are restricting access during daylight hours.

Council acted after tempers flared on both sides of the barricades Monday at some other coastal towns after restrictions were abruptly put in place such as beach closings late last week because of the coronavirus.

"The people are collectively begging on their knees not to close the beach," Ellis said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.