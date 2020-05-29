Folly Beach, Patriots Point, North Charleston, Isle of Palms cancel 4th of July fireworks

Amid concerns about large gatherings during a pandemic, most cities in the Charleston area and Patriots Point have cancelled 4th of July fireworks displays, with Patriots Point and Folly Beach announcing their decisions Friday.

The City of North Charleston and Patriots Point have argued for years about who had the largest fireworks display in the Lowcounty, but neither will have a show this year.

"We can't take the risk to public health and to the staff and first responders," Patriots Point spokesman Chris Hauff said.

"We make a lot of money on the fireworks show, but we're not taking the safety measures lightly," he added.

The fireworks show at Folly Beach was cancelled by the Folly Beach Association of Business, which made the decision in consultation with the city.

"Ultimately it comes down to the city strongly urging us to not put the residents at risk, not knowing what coronavirus will look like in a month," said association president Lynn Oliver.

Folly Beach Administrator Spencer Wetmore said the city was already concerned about 4th of July crowds at the beach.

"All of our efforts have been about avoiding being ground zero for a super-spreader event," she said.

The City of Isle of Palms decided Tuesday to cancel that barrier island's show, and will used the money saved to give city employees bonuses.

North Charleston's festival was also cancelled this week. The city's epic fireworks display was planned as part of a nearly 7-hour event at Riverfront Park with multiple musical performers, food trucks and more.

The City of Charleston does not hold an annual 4th of July fireworks display. That's been traditionally left to the city's minor league baseball franchise team, the Riverdogs.

But there won't be a game July 4 at The Joe stadium and city coronavirus regulations wouldn't allow such a large gathering, Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole said.

Sullivan's Island Administrator Andy Benke said fireworks are still planned there, but that could change when the Town Council meets Monday.