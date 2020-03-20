Folly Beach, Isle of Palms restrict access to island, barriers and checkpoints to be set up

The beaches are shutting down — a day after saying officials said they would try to stay open. Flagrant disregard of keeping a safe distance on the beach helped spur the reversal.

Folly Beach City Council on Friday morning restricted access to the island from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. until at least March 31.

Isle of Palms City Council also temporarily restricted access. Sullivan's Island considered it, but didn't.

The decisions came amid residents' calls to restrict beachgoers and social media posts showing tightly crowded people sunbathing on the beaches. At least one of those posts was from Sullivan's Island, and residents texted each other as they watched the town meeting on livestream.

"Our town kicked the ball," said resident Jim Courtovich. "Just stunning."

Among other popular South Carolina beach towns, Hilton Head Island officials were discussing restrictions Friday morning, said spokeswoman Carolyn Grant. Edisto Beach Town Council called an afternoon meeting.

Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said the city has stepped up beach patrols to encourage social distancing, but there was no plan to close the beaches.

Along the Grand Strand, a 60-mile stretch of beaches with Myrtle Beach at the center, stopping the flow of people is more challenging: unlike barrier islands with one or two bridges, there are many routes in and out. Kruea asserted that closing beaches and outdoor spaces "is not the medical advice that has come down from state and national experts."

Experts have recommended staying at home and keeping a six-foot distance in public between other people. News reports from outlets like the Myrtle Beach Sun News have shown beachgoers closely clustered together.

The Folly vote was unanimous.

Barricades and checkpoints will be set up, similar to what's in place during a hurricane evacuation, as a means of controlling who gets onto the island and who does not, for the protection of citizens and to make sure city resources are not overrun. The officers who will be manning the checkpoints have enough personal protective equipment, according to Folly Beach Director of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath. "If you don't live here, you don't get here," Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said during the meeting, which was live-streamed and watched live by more than 200 people. He told The Post and Courier later, "It's a hard time, with all the non-compliance of social distancing. We're trying to do the best we can to keep our citizens safe." Isle of Palms will restrict non-residents and people who don't work on the island from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, starting Saturday morning. The restrictions will last for two weeks. Residents with parking stickers or proof of residence will still be allowed on the island, along with short-term renters, employees of island businesses, medical personnel like caretakers, and contractors. Also allowed on the island: property owners and friends or family of residents, but they need to be with a resident with proof of residency. Public gatherings of more than 10 people were prohibited. Island officials said they were not trying to stop people from walking the beach, but crowds need to be controlled. "What this portrays to our residents and our businesses is that we’re still working and rentals are still coming. We just can’t have the beaches overloaded like they’ve been,” Mayor Jimmy Carroll said in an emergency council meeting.

The abrupt moves came after all Charleston County parks were closed starting Friday — including all four of its popular beach parks — a day after the park commission announced all its parks would stay partially open and hours after it announced a dozen closings.

The decision put an immediate crimp on both Folly and Isle of Palms, where the county parks provide both parking and bathrooms. The cascade of closures in response to the coronavirus was a stunning turnaround from Thursday.

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission officials couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

On a release, the commission said it shuttered the parks based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendation from the Gov. Henry McMaster's office.

No such recommendation came from the governor’s office, said McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes.

"While the governor's office did not recommend that they close those parks, we certainly recognize they were well within their rights to make those decisions," Symmes said.

Last week, groups claimed on social media they were canceling events based on the governor’s recommendations. While some of those groups had consulted with the governor’s office, the cancellations were not recommended at that time, Symmes said then.

Commission spokeswoman Sarah Reynolds said in the release: "While we understand how much the parks mean to our community, the health and safety of our visitors and staff remains our top priority. We encourage the public to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you in your Charleston County Parks soon."

The commission has 34 parks or centers, but programs at its indoors facilities already have been cancelled.

The reversal came after McMaster invoked rarely used emergency powers to give the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control more leverage to deal with the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Caitlin Byrd, Chloe Johnson and Seanna Adcox contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.