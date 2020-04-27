Folly Beach continues ban on public access, delays amending restrictions

Members of the Folly Beach community have debated whether they want the beach to reopen. For some, it's far too soon to let in visitors considering the risk of spreading the coronavirus. For others, their livelihood is at stake, and they're ready for things to return to a new, but more responsible, normal.

That debate will continue, as Folly Beach City Council voted unanimously Monday to continue their restrictions on beach access to non-residents. The council has postponed their discussion of amending those rules until Wednesday, May 6. For now, checkpoints will stay in place.

The council held an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss an amendment to their emergency ordinance, but the council voted to give themselves more time to draft a phased plan for possible reopening.

They said they will meet Friday at 1 p.m. to draft a plan that could be voted on during their next meeting.

Council members argued that they needed more time to consider the public health risks to reopening the beach to visitors, especially after Gov. Henry McMaster renewed his state of emergency declaration. The work-or-home order also remains in place for South Carolina.

Folly Beach originally banned beach access on March 20. The city briefly rescinded the order on March 28 after a non-binding opinion from Attorney General Alan Wilson said only the governor could make such restrictions.

The city changed its mind after seeing hundreds flock to the beach, and the barricades were up again later that evening.

On the state level, McMaster ordered all public beach access closed on March 30. On April 20, McMaster rescinded that order but said that local governments could choose to maintain restrictions. Folly Beach decided to continue their checkpoints, along with other beach communities including Sullivan's Island, Edisto Beach and Isle of Palms.

Many are eager for Folly Beach to reopen. Warrior Surf Foundation, which runs surf therapy clinics for veterans, said its programs have been on standstill since the restrictions began.

"As soon as we can get our veterans in the water, we'll get them out there," said Stephanie Dasher, the organization's operations manager.

While the Warrior Surf Foundation has been conducting virtual workshops, as well as helping deliver donations of personal protective equipment, veterans are losing out when they can't actually be in the water, Dasher said.

Still, she thinks safety should be the number-one priority.

One surfer involved with the Foundation worries that it's too soon to reopen.

"I’ve seen people acting with incredible stupidity on Folly through the years and I think Mayor (Tim) Goodwin is right to be concerned about opening it up too quickly," Chris Dixon said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"I’ve spoken with him about all this and I think he has really been weighing all the issues. He told me he doesn’t want to be like the mayor in the movie Jaws and open things up before the danger has passed," Dixon said.

He thinks a gradual reopening is the best strategy.

"I really want to surf, but I also don’t want the beach overcrowded with people who have unfortunately shown that they don’t really care all that much about the welfare of others," Dixon said.

LaJuan Kennedy, who works in the accommodations business on Folly Beach, said she's ready for people to come back. But she knows visitors will flock to the beaches as soon as they're open after being cooped up for weeks on end.

She remembered the beach being open briefly on March 28. "It was a pretty bad scene. They weren't distancing," she said.

Kennedy said her business has been hurting during the shutdown. They had to refund all April bookings due to Folly Beach's restrictions. Tourism is Folly Beach's economy, she said, so it needs visitors — as long as they behave responsibly.

"People are going to have to understand, life is different. It's not the beach as normal," Kennedy said.

While she wants the beach to reopen, Kennedy said she does think it poses a health risk.

In her perspective, the COVID-19 pandemic means a change in Folly's way of life.

"I don't known that I'll ever shake anybody's hand again," Kennedy said.

Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms have called for meetings Tuesday morning and evening respectively in order to discuss phased reopening and possible amendments to access restrictions.