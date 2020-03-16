Folly Beach asks businesses to keep occupancy low and move to takeout only

The mayor of Folly Beach declared a local state of emergency Monday morning and is urging businesses to take two specific precautions to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In a statement posted on the city of Folly Beach's website, businesses — including restaurants and bars — are being asked to keep their occupancy below 50 percent and to shift to offering take-out only.
City Administrator Spencer Whetmore confirmed this is not a mandate, but it is a request based on guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mayor Tim Goodwin was not immediately available for comment.
The local state of emergency comes at a tricky time for the tourist-dependent city on one of the Charleston barrier islands.
St. Patrick's Day is Tuesday, and Folly Beach is home to the St. James Gate Irish Pub.
"We encourage you to follow the guidelines as provided by the CDC and do what is best for your family in order to keep them healthy and secure, especially during the St. Patrick's heritage celebration," owners John Teevan and his longtime partner Stephanie Mahan wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.
They continued, "We pride ourselves on our attention to cleanliness at all times and hope you find confidence in knowing that we always strive to go above and beyond to keep our restaurant safe and clean."
Starting Tuesday, the island will also begin conducting its business online and by phone until further notice.
All public meetings through the end of the month have been canceled.
An upcoming municipal election that was scheduled for April has also been postponed.
The Municipal Election Commission will meet in coming weeks to set a new date for that election, which includes contests for three council seats and a water utility referendum.
A candidates forum scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday will now take place virtually and be livestreamed.
In other digital spaces, the push is on tamping down coronavirus chatter.
"I love Folly Beach," which is a popular Facebook group with more than 30,000 members, has implemented a moratorium on coronavirus talk.
Debbie Pustorino, the creator of the group, wrote that the page would not be promoting any events on Folly Beach to its members during this time.
In South Carolina, there are 28 known COVID-19 cases in the state to date. None of them are on Folly Beach.