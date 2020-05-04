Folly Beach alters 24-hour roadblock to 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; short-term rentals to restart

The 24-hour roadblock on Folly will be a thing of the past starting Tuesday. Access will now be restricted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Folly Beach's City Council met in-person Monday in their regular seating arrangement and changed their roadblock schedule. Council also changed it's restrictions on short-term rentals, allowing them to restart on May 12.

Folly Beach originally banned beach access on March 20. The city briefly rescinded the order on March 28 after a nonbinding opinion from Attorney General Alan Wilson said only the governor could make such restrictions

Mayor Tim Goodwin said the decision to change restrictions on the island is to ease back into things and for people to get to restaurants on the island during dinner hours.

Monday marked the first day statewide that restaurants were allowed to have outdoor dining service since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in early March.

Earlier on Monday, Charleston County Chairman Elliott Summey sent a letter to Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll saying the city was not in compliance with Gov. Henry McMaster's most recent order and to get into line or he'd seek legal action.

He said residents were barred from accessing a county park on Isle of Palms that county leaders want to open this week.

When asked about access to the county park at the end of Folly, he said: "We'll cross that bridge when we get there."

Goodwin said short-term rentals would have to require a six-day minimum stay. Hotels and inns would only be allowed half their occupancy and not have different groups of people staying in the same room back-to-back.