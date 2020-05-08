Fliers in Columbia neighborhood allege plot to move homeless shelter with city's COVID-19 powers

The anonymous fliers began appearing on doorsteps in downtown Columbia’s Arsenal Hill neighborhood a few days ago.

They warned of secret efforts by the city to move a homeless shelter into a nearby building, alleging Columbia City Council is using its emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic to approve the controversial proposal without public hearings and “under the cover of darkness.”

The fliers prophesied residents in one of Columbia’s oldest neighborhoods, an area that has rebounded in recent years after decades of decline, would be relegated to “watching the homeless urinate and dump on our lawns, panhandle and harass us, steal packages off our porches, along with bikes and cars out of yards and live and lay around in our bushes surrounding our homes.”

Within hours, members of city council were bombarded with calls in a response that underscores city residents' longstanding tensions with Columbia's homeless population. The catch?

“Just about everything in that flier is false,” City Councilman Howard Duvall told The Post and Courier.

Just about. What the fliers got right is that Oliver Gospel Mission, a nonprofit that serves Columbia’s homeless population, is looking to move out of its aging home on at the corner of Taylor and Assembly streets and into an expansive new space.

The Christian ministry was eyeing the purchase of the Flooring by Cogdill building on Huger and Laurel streets, close to the Arsenal Hill neighborhood in the northwest corner of Columbia’s downtown.

But no deal had been struck. And no proposal was in the works at city council, which does not have emergency powers to approve controversial proposals without public input, even during a pandemic.

New Oliver Gospel Mission Executive Director Travis McNeal was still in the early stages of reaching out to neighborhood leaders and city development officials about the idea — which now appears to be dead in the water.

Arsenal Hill Neighborhood Association President Jonathan Comish doesn't know who passed out the letters. He said he heard a man went house to house, leaving them on doorsteps overnight. In another area, Comish said, a woman who was passing the fliers out during the day refused to give her name to residents who asked for it.

“City Council is used to dealing with folks who are prone to overreact,” said Jonathan Comish, president of the Arsenal Hill Neighborhood Association. “We all knew something like the letter could happen. … We didn’t necessarily predict it would take the form of an anonymous conspiracy theory letter.”

Comish and McNeal had already spoken last week about the neighborhood’s potential concerns. Comish told The Post and Courier he doesn't share the letter-writer's concerns about homeless people defecating in lawns.

But he is worried about the possibility of homeless people streaming through the historic neighborhood on the way to and from Oliver Gospel Mission, taking up residence in empty lots or boarded-up houses. The neighborhood already includes Finlay Park, a long-neglected green space that draws the city's homeless in droves.

The historic neighborhood, which encircles South Carolina's governor's mansion, has rebounded in recent years, thanks in part to locals and developers who have worked diligently on its upkeep. The neighborhood's median home value is nearly $208,000, according to Zillow.

After that meeting, which both described as productive, McNeal decided to look for alternative sites for his ministry's next home.

McNeal told The Post and Courier Friday he doesn’t want to bring the organization to a neighborhood that is actively resisting it. He is set to speak with the entire Arsenal Hill Neighborhood Association at its next meeting.

“We want to go somewhere that builds up the community and doesn’t divide the community," McNeal said.

Any such deal would likely need the approval of Columbia City Council, given zoning and permitting rules.

Those “hoops are difficult to jump through with community opposition,” said Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine.

On Thursday, Comish sent an email to members of the neighborhood association responding to the fliers.

“Nothing will happen without us knowing about it and having an opportunity for input,” Comish said. “I’d ask that you direct any future questions or concerns to me directly rather than distribute anonymous and unfounded letters. We have a large amount of influence with the city’s decision makers because of our reputation for reasonableness and discretion. We risk that reputation at our peril.”

McNeal said he would like a chance to meet whoever was behind the fliers.

“I’d be able to tell him a few things," McNeal said. "I don’t know who he is, but he is operating out of fear, and he’s operating out of a protection mentality.”