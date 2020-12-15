First South Carolina coronavirus vaccines administered to health care workers

The shot was no different from the many vaccines Shemika Champion has administered as a nurse at the Medical University of South Carolina’s children’s hospital.

A simple “one-two-three,” and it was in.

Except this time, Champion was the one getting the vaccine. And when it was over, a crowd of onlookers applauded.

Champion on Tuesday became MUSC’s first employee to be inoculated against the deadly coronavirus, joining a wave of hospital workers who are receiving South Carolina's first doses of the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Those historic first shots signal the beginning of the end for a pandemic that has upended life in 2020.

A year in the making, the vaccine is a product of scientists’ remarkable race against time and daily death tolls.

South Carolina’s first doses are arriving as the state experiences its worst surge of COVID-19 cases yet, punctuating a year in which at least 239,000 South Carolinians contracted the respiratory disease and 4,400 died.

While the first vaccines are too scarce to make an immediate impact, the doctors and nurses who received them could envision a return to the normalcy that was shattered this year as the novel coronavirus hijacked hugs and handshakes, crowds and commerce.

“We can be part of the universe again,” said Stephen T. Brady, the doctor at Conway Medical Center who on Monday became the first person in South Carolina to receive the vaccine. “And realize that we have overcome this once again.”

The vaccine rollout will take months, and it could be next spring before the free and voluntary two-dose treatment is available to all of South Carolina’s 5 million residents.

State health officials are prioritizing hospital workers and nursing home residents with the first 200,000 vaccines they expect to receive by the end of the year. "Averting deaths" is the overarching goal for the first vaccines, Department of Health and Environment Control Interim Public Health Director Brannon Traxler told Greenville business leaders on Tuesday.

More than 40 percent of the S.C. residents who have died from COVID-19 were living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, Traxler said.

Next in line are first responders, utility workers, food processing employees, bus drivers, and others who live or work in group settings that put them at greater risk to being sickened by the virus.

Then come teachers, school employees, students, child care workers, pharmacists, postal workers and employees of groceries and restaurants. Seniors and people with pre-existing health conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus will move up in line.

Several hospitals across South Carolina have already administered their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which received the federal government’s emergency authorization last Friday.

Three hospitals received vaccines on Monday. Another dozen got them on Tuesday. The rest of the state's first 43,000 doses will come Wednesday, state officials said.

Hospitals pledged to prioritize workers who are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and are at the greatest risk of catching the virus.

In Charleston, MUSC received a shipment of 4,875 doses, the largest package possible. Hospital officials expect to see similar shipments on a weekly basis.

The hospital began administering those doses to employees around lunchtime Tuesday, starting with Champion.

Champion and other MUSC employees got word on Sunday they could begin signing up for the vaccine. The online system soon strained to accommodate all the requests.

By luck of the draw, Champion was picked first.

Champion said she hopes the vaccine will eliminate the fear people have harbored since the pandemic reached South Carolina in March and changed the way health care providers interact with their patients.

“Our hearts haven’t changed,” she said. “Just the way we provide care has changed.”

Prisma Health, which employs 30,000 people in the Midlands and Upstate, received 9,750 doses Tuesday and began inoculating employees in Greenville and Columbia around noon.

"We are expecting to meet the truck at the gate and open up our Christmas presents, the treasure that has arrived," Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health's ambulatory chief medical officer, told a Greenville Chamber of Commerce gathering Tuesday morning. "We are thrilled. So today is the day. And we can't wait to get this shot in the arms of our health care workers. Those who have been front line."

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Greenville will get about 1,000 doses, according to Nathan Ash, the hospital's vice president of pharmacy and acute care.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System said Tuesday that it received 3,900 doses on Tuesday and will begin vaccinations immediately.

Lexington Medical Center received 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday morning. It came in a box packed with dry ice and a thermometer to ensure the vials were kept cool. From there, the hospital transferred the vaccines to freezers set at the required -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

The hospital planned to vaccinate some 50 employees Tuesday, starting with Ethan Rucker, a 29-year-old registered nurse who has worked with COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.

Employees applauded as the shot slid into Rucker’s left arm.

“Did it sting when it goes in?” registered nurse Jeannine Fonda asked after delivering the shot.

“I didn’t even feel it,” said Rucker, in a grey scrub cap and matching scrubs. “Thanks, y’all.”

Rucker recently learned he and his wife are expecting their first child.

“It’s been a crazy ride through 2020 to get to this point,” Rucker said. “I think it’s going to definitely boost the morale here, especially in the COVID unit.”

Lexington Medical Center President Tod Augsburger called the arrival of the vaccine a "historic moment."

"We've been anxiously anticipating this monumental day and hope it signifies a turning point and the beginning of the end of this global pandemic," Augsburger said.

At Roper St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, veteran surgeon Hank West was among the first employees to receive a vaccine Tuesday afternoon.

West recalled watching over the summer as some of the hospital's halls became unrecognizable as the facility pivoted to accommodate more than 150 coronavirus patients at a time.

West said he never could have expected the staff to respond as skillfully as they did. The vaccine will not stop another surge from happening in Charleston, he said. But it is the only way out of the pandemic, West said.

“We’ve got an endpoint,” West said. “This is an unbelievable blessing.”

More vaccines will become available as other manufacturers, including Moderna, receive emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

When they do become more plentiful, Saccocio predicted health officials will be creative in getting them to the public. She foresees mobile vaccine units driving through neighborhoods and going into schools.

"Get it when you can get it," Saccocio said. "I think that's really important."

Life won't return to normal until some three quarters of the population is vaccinated, health officials have said. That raises another challenge for public health officials — persuading people to get vaccinated in an environment where vaccines have become politicized and demonized by baseless conspiracy theories.

Surveys show about half of Americans are hesitant to receive the shots, which are more than 90 percent effective.

"The only way we're going to get out of this pandemic is if you have enough people who have either had COVID or had the vaccine," said Dr. Danielle Scheurer, MUSC's chief quality officer. "I would much prefer to get out of it with the vaccine."

The hospital system, like many others, is choosing not to make the vaccine mandatory for its employees. Scheurer said she hopes MUSC employees and the broader public will see that it is safe and smart to get the vaccine.

MUSC's internal survey found 61 percent of its employees would get the vaccine once it is available.

Traxler, the interim public health director at DHEC, emphasized the importance of S.C. leaders getting vaccinated and preaching the safety and reliability of vaccinations with the community as opportunities arise to receive the shot.

In the meantime, health officials will recommend everyone continue to wear masks in public, avoid gatherings and wash their hands often.

So far, those suggestions alone haven't kept the virus in check.

At least 2,500 South Carolinians per day have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, the highest rate of infection yet since the state's first documented case in early March.

Melissa Hughes, a nurse who has spent weeks running drive-through COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of Mount Pleasant’s Seacoast Church, is glad to see the vaccine rollout but doesn’t expect an immediate improvement.

Hughes, who has a compromised immune system, thinks South Carolina loosened its coronavirus restrictions too soon this summer even as people ignored public health advice and case counts soared.

“It’s just not getting through to people,” Hughes said. “I’m out here because it’s my job and I’ll keep on doing it … but it’s draining, and everyone else needs to do their part, too.”

But the vaccine provides hope for Dionne Anderson, 54, a breast cancer survivor whose compromised immune system makes contracting COVID-19 a more dangerous prospect.

Anderson quit her hospital job in New Jersey during the middle of the pandemic because she didn’t feel safe working there and moved to North Charleston, where she has made ends meet by driving for Uber Eats. She wants to work a stable job again and sees the coronavirus vaccine as the ticket.

“It feels good that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Reporters Sara Coello, Stephen Fastenau, Jessica Holdman, Anna Mitchell, Mary Katherine Wildeman and Gregory Yee contributed to this story.