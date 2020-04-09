First responders hold parades at SC hospitals to thank medical workers in coronavirus fight

GOOSE CREEK — Sirens from police cars, firetrucks and ambulances broke the silence of nearly empty streets Thursday as first responders paraded around Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital to thank medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Around two dozen emergency response vehicles lined up on U.S. Highway 176 and drove around the grounds of the newly constructed hospital, which is also close to Summerville. Medical workers in blue scrubs, face masks and gloves lined up outside as they drove past to wave back at the officers and firefighters.

Another parade held later in the day at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston featured law enforcement officers and first responder vehicles from several neighboring cities and towns, including Summerville and Charleston.

Hospital employees across South Carolina have been pushed to the limits while battling the novel coronavirus spread that is steadily growing in their backyards.

Many are quarantined from their families, some don't have access to the latest protective equipment even as some work long hours to fight the virus. Some, such as staff at the Medical University of South Carolina and Prisma Health, are being laid off.

Thursday's parades were a small public gesture toward the large daily tasks medical workers take on amid a global pandemic.

Amanda McFarland, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit, stood on the curb at Roper St. Francis with a sign that read "We Are In This Together." She made it with her son, Preston, the night before.

"It's nice to be recognized and appreciated," McFarland said. "The sign I'm holding is so true: we are in this together. And that teamwork and knowing that people have our backs means a lot."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hundreds of workers at Roper and Trident stood along the entrance to the hospitals. The majority of them wore face masks, some practiced social distancing. But a lot of them were crowded around each other and have been for weeks as seemingly endless patients flood rooms across the state.

Several said they've bonded with their co-workers, becoming families away from their families.

"It's been really tough," said Jessica Burris, an orthopedic nurse at Trident. "I haven't seen my kids in two weeks because I've had to social distance from them."

Noel Gruver, a fellow nurse with Burris, said medical workers are "the biggest threat to our families right now" because the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is increased for such professionals.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, from the top of a large armored vehicle used by his city's police department, gave a speech to the crowd at Trident. He started to get emotional and choke up halfway through his comments.

"We want you to know, we will offer up every blessing we can for you," Summey said. "We're going to come through this an even better and stronger North Charleston, an even bigger and stronger South Carolina and an even bigger and stronger nation."

Roper has seen more than 130 positive COVID-19 cases in their hospital system, according to recent figures. Trident Medical Center has seen at least 180 coronavirus cases so far.

South Carolina, as of Thursday, had more than 2,500 positive cases across the state.

"All of this has been really stressful but also super inspiring," said Laura Phillippe, a registered nurse at Roper. "It means a lot to know the community is there for us."

When the flashing lights from the cars dimmed, when the sirens ceased and when the last firetruck sped away, the hospital workers quickly scrambled back inside their hospitals. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state are rising, and there is still work to do.