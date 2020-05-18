First Charleston tourist attractions navigate reopening during the coronavirus pandemic

Signs posted throughout the grounds at Middleton Place, a former plantation on the banks of the Ashley River, urge visitors to practice social distancing.

So far, that hasn't been difficult.

Since the site's outdoor areas reopened May 1, visitors have trickled in slowly. On a recent weekday afternoon, a smattering of guests could be seen walking the expansive grounds, each pair of people far away enough from the next that it likely felt that each had the place to themselves.

At the entrance, staff members sat behind a modified ticketing counter with plexiglass shields. An interpreter in the site's blacksmith shop, dressed in period garb, wore a mask tucked under his chin.

A little farther down the road, visitors at Magnolia Plantation & Gardens had their temperatures scanned with no-contact thermometers before being allowed to roam the site's Romantic-style gardens.

Middleton Place and Magnolia Plantation were the first Charleston attractions to reopen after closing during the coronavirus pandemic. They both launched "soft openings" at the beginning of the month that allowed for self-guided, outdoor-only tours.

In the days since, both sites have been navigating what it takes to reopen a visitor attraction with COVID-19 still top-of-mind.

"We're taking baby steps," said Tom Johnson, Magnolia's executive director.

Adjustments are being made each day as the staff learns what works and what doesn't, Johnson said, and the gardens are far from getting back to pre-pandemic visitor volumes.

"The good news is that the whole world is in the same situation," Johnson said. "We're just doing the best we can."

False start

Tourist attractions are not yet allowed to resume operations under Gov. Henry McMaster's coronavirus restrictions, but it's been possible for some sites to reopen with limitations.

After it was announced that state parks were allowed to resume operations May 1, Middleton Place decided to seek out guidance on whether it could reopen its outdoor areas.

Tracey Todd, the CEO of the Middleton Place Foundation, said he figured their limited operations would be very similar to a state park's.

The state agreed and gave it the OK to let visitors come as long as indoor areas like the house museum remained closed. While that helped to clarify what other historic sites may be able to do on their grounds, the state's overall restrictions on reopening attractions haven't changed.

That distinction tripped up one major Charleston area museum last week, which had to call off its reopening plans at the last minute.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum publicly announced its intent to reopen two weeks ahead of the target date, May 15.

By the middle of last week, the museum was busy readying itself to welcome visitors for the first time in two months: tour routes were being sanitized, airplanes dusted off and decks sprayed clean.

But, just hours before the planned reopening, the state-owned museum said that it wouldn't be open for the weekend after all. Executive Director Larry Murray apologized about the mix-up in a statement on Thursday, saying that the museum was "unaware of the necessary protocol" that it had to follow.

Patriots Point had failed to file a request with the S.C. Department of Commerce, which has been issuing guidance throughout the health crisis on what can or can't reopen.

The museum submitted its information Friday and was waiting for an answer Monday.

Magnolia Plantation did not submit its own request to the Commerce Department, but similar sites, such as Middleton and Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County, got permission from the agency to open with similar rules.

Setting the guidelines

Establishing protocols for how South Carolina's attractions can reopen has been a difficult task.

Unlike hotels or restaurants that share most of the same core features, the variety among attractions — from Myrtle Beach's mini golf courses to the Carowinds amusement park to historic plantations in Charleston — made it much more challenging to create a set of one-size-fits-all guidelines for safely reopening.

If comprehensive recommendations were given for every different type of attraction in the state, they would be "at least 500 pages long," said Duane Parrish, the head of the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Instead, the nine pages of drafted guidelines presented to state leaders last week are "intended to serve as a baseline resource" for attractions to use in creating their own protocols, according to the document's disclaimer.

In addition to overall operating recommendations, suggestions are given based on whether an attraction is indoor or outdoor or falls into certain categories.

An "exhibit-oriented attraction" such as a zoo or museum should consider limiting the use of interactive exhibits and have staff monitor galleries to make sure guests are practicing social distancing, according to the guidelines.

Theater attractions should use assigned seating to spread out visitors and put a temporary hold on any show elements that bring cast members into the audience or audience members onstage.

Amusement parks should post wait time estimates that let visitors know how much extra time it will take to clean and sanitize after every ride cycle.

And, when walking tours are allowed to resume, it's recommended that guests sign waivers certifying that they're healthy and haven't experienced symptoms of illness in the past two weeks.

Changes that may last

Figuring out when and how to bring back house tours is the next big question historic sites such as Middleton and Magnolia will have to answer.

When Magnolia does bring visitors back into the house, it might start by allowing private tours for families only, Johnson said.

About a mile away from Magnolia, Drayton Hall has also been planning for the eventual return of house tours.

The site will be the next to reopen its grounds later this week. Drayton received the green light from the Commerce Department on Monday to reopen its outdoor areas, said Drayton President and CEO Carter Hudgins.

Initially, the site will be open for three days instead of the seven it was operating before the closure, and the first two weekends will be open only to Drayton Hall members.

When house tours eventually resume — it's much too soon to say when that would be, Hudgins said — they'll likely be done with substantially smaller groups.

Drayton's staff looked at the measurements of the smallest room on the house tour and figured that, to practice social distancing, no more than six guests could be on a tour at one time, which is a fraction of the 25-person limit for tours Drayton was using prior to the current closure.

Smaller tour group sizes is one thing that Hudgins said is likely to become a more "long-lasting change."

Attractions may also continue to put renewed emphasis on their membership programs, which were one of the only revenue sources during closures. Drayton has secured 600 new memberships since launching a promotion that lasts through the end of this month, Hudgins said.

Johnson said Magnolia and other attractions are going to need to reset their expectations of what a "successful" run will look like in the coming months. After losing out on some of the best-performing weeks of the year, they're hoping to bring back as many employees as they can, give locals a place to go and, hopefully, break even.