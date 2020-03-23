First Boeing SC employee tests positive for COVID-19, more than 30 cases across company

An employee at Boeing's North Charleston campus has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said Monday.

There are at least 32 known Boeing employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 across the entire company. The majority of the cases are in Washington state, and this is the first confirmed case for a Boeing worker in South Carolina, spokesperson Libba Holland said.

The individual is in quarantine and receiving treatment.

"We have notified our teammates, are conducting thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces, and are following the advice of public health officials," the company said in a statement.

All of the coworkers who "were in close contact" with the infected employee were asked to stay home to self-quarantine and self-monitor, according to the statement.

On Sunday, The Seattle Times reported that an employee at Boeing's Everett facility who tested positive for the novel strain of coronavirus has died, the first known death among the infected employees.

The newspaper has also reported that some workers at that facility have become increasingly concerned about continuing to come to work as the number of cases at that location, and in the Puget Sound region overall, has risen.

Production is continuing normally across all of Boeing's commercial jetliner plants, including North Charleston, Holland said.

The company is sanitizing the facilities off International Blvd., with a focus on the area where the infected employee worked.

For the past week, all Boeing employees who are able to do their work from home have been asked to telecommute. But, since production has continued, all workers who need to be physically present at the factories do their jobs have continued to come to work on their regular schedules.