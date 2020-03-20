Federal government opens up disaster loans to SC businesses hit by coronavirus

Small businesses in South Carolina that have seen their profits wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for loans that are usually reserved for natural disasters, like hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday that companies in all of South Carolina's 46 counties can apply for low-interest loans provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

How to apply for an SBA disaster loan Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 21, 2020.

“These low-interest loans are of monumental importance to our business community," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "There's no doubt that our state's small businesses have suffered losses throughout this incredibly difficult time, but help is on the way."

The loans are being extended because the federal government officially declared a disaster in South Carolina due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the tightening public health response, which has put massive pressure on businesses throughout the state.

McMaster asked the federal agency to take that action on Feb 17, as the number of people infected with coronavirus surged in South Carolina and the state ratcheted up its response to the virus. The federal assistance has also been extended to many other states as the country tries to lessen the economic effects of the pandemic.

South Carolina's economy was hit extremely hard this week by the growing crisis and the state's decisions to close schools, ban large public gatherings and end dine-in services at restaurants and bars.

Several restaurants in the Charleston area announced they were shutting down completely this week. So did other companies, like three of Charleston's carriage tour businesses.

Those closures helped spike unemployment claims in the state by roughly 400 percent over last week's numbers. And it put huge financial pressures on businesses as people restricted their spending and parts of the state's economy came to a grinding halt.

In a press release, federal officials said the disaster loans will now be made available to "small businesses, private non-profit organizations, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises."

Businesses that apply can qualify for up to $2 million in disaster loans. Those can be put toward covering fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and any other bills that can’t be paid because of the ongoing pandemic.

The interest rate on the disaster loans is 3.75 percent for small businesses, and 2.75 percent for interest for private non-profit organizations. The SBA also allows those loans to be repaid for up to 30 years in order to keep the payments affordable.

“SBA is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist South Carolina small businesses with federal disaster loans. We will be swift in our efforts to help these small businesses recover from the financial impacts of the coronavirus,” Jovita Carranza, the SBA Administrator, said in a press release announcing the disaster declaration.

The U.S. Congress continues to discuss a larger stimulus package and bailouts for some businesses like Boeing, which is seeking a reported $60 billion from the federal government.

In the meantime, South Carolina's elected leaders are imploring businesses in Charleston and elsewhere to take advantage of the disaster loans.

“The coronavirus is taking a substantial toll on the Lowcountry’s vibrant small businesses, the backbone of our economy,” said Joe Cunningham, who represents Charleston and South Carolina's 1st Congressional District. “The SBA’s announcement is welcome news for Lowcountry small businesses, and I encourage all who need emergency assistance to take advantage of this designation."