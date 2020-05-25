Fearful of leaving home as SC's coronavirus quarantine comes to an end? You're not alone.

As states across the country increasingly lift restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are rightly fearful about leaving the safety of their homes.

But that doesn't mean they suffer from an anxiety disorder called agoraphobia, explained Christopher Sege, a research instructor and clinical psychologist with the Sleep and Anxiety Treatment & Research Program in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Medical University of South Carolina.

In fact, he said, they probably don't.

"It's more a fear of the virus," Sege said, "than (fear of) the crowds in and of themselves."

Agoraphobia is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "a type of anxiety disorder in which you fear and avoid places or situations that might cause you to panic and make you feel trapped, helpless or embarrassed. You fear an actual or anticipated situation, such as using public transportation, being in open or enclosed spaces, standing in line, or being in a crowd."

Agoraphobia is fairly rare. Sege said 1 percent of the U.S. population may suffer from it, although he acknowledged cases are likely under-counted as many people who have not been diagnosed are fearful of leaving their house to seek help or treatment.

"It's a pretty severe thing," he said. "It really prevents people from getting out to a lot of different places, including getting out to mental health clinics."

Sara Benincasa, a writer and comedian who lives in Los Angeles, was diagnosed with agoraphobia as a college student in Boston in 2001.

She had stopped leaving her studio apartment completely. When her symptoms were most severe, she rarely left her bed, even to use the restroom.

While she said that "agoraphobic tendencies" had always been a part of her life, the terrorists attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, triggered her dark spiral.

"Within 8 weeks (of the attacks), I was not showing up to class. Within 12 weeks, I was not bathing, not eating, sleeping strangely, not taking my medications," she said. "Suddenly the outside world seemed to match my inside world, which was characterized by unpredictable bouts of panic and fear. It seemed safer ... to just stay home."

Benincasa, who published a book in 2012 titled "Agorafabulous!: Dispatches from My Bedroom," briefly lived in the Charleston area and volunteered on Johns Island to provide free health care to migrant workers. Her parents in New Jersey own a second home on Kiawah Island.

She has spent the COVID-19 pandemic at her apartment in southern California, which she forces herself to leave every other day, even just to step outside and wave to neighbors while she wears a mask.

"I need to do that for my mental hygiene. I have to," she said. "It’s less than five minutes. I need to do that to remind myself that I can."

A study published in April found more than 35 percent of the general population in China suffered from anxiety during the height of the pandemic.

"Young people, people spending too much time thinking about the outbreak, and health care workers were at high risk of mental illness," the researchers wrote. Similar research is ongoing in the U.S.

Psychologist Andrew Mantini, who works at the Mount Pleasant-based practice Sprouting Minds, said many of his patients have expressed fear of the unknown surrounding the pandemic.

"No one has a timeline," Mantini said, "People are going to be fearful of the unknown, no matter what."

He encouraged people to seek professional help if they are struggling with any of these symptoms, even mild ones, and explained that professional help is critical for anyone whose anxieties and fears impair their ability to "complete daily life tasks."

Sege, with MUSC, likewise encouraged anyone with these feelings to seek mental health treatment.

"We started up a COVID-19-specific arm of what we do," Sege said. "We’re seeing a ton of people who are coming in for short-term help with those specific concerns."

Benincasa, who has kept in contact with her mental health care providers during the pandemic through telemedicine, also urged others to seek help if they need it.

Most people will get better, she said. But she worries that the coronavirus pandemic will act as a trigger for the most severe cases, much like 9/11 worsened her illness. "For some people, it’s going to get worse and worse and they’re going to find themselves wanting to stay home when it’s perfectly clear that it’s safe for them to go out."

She suggested reaching out to a general practitioner, a registered nurse practitioner, a licensed therapist or a psychiatrist for help. Some providers, including the Fetter Health Care Network in the Lowcountry, offer mental health services on a sliding scale and charge fees based on their patients' ability to pay.

Benincasa's ongoing treatment includes medication, talk therapy and good nutrition. She tries to limit both caffeine and sugar to minimize the risk of panic attacks. She doesn't drink alcohol anymore and admits that good sleep and meditation are important parts of her wellness regimen, too.

Some of these techniques may work well for someone who is struggling with anxiety or who is fearful of leaving home during the pandemic, she said, whether or not they actually have agoraphobia.

Much in the same way that the flu is more severe than the common cold, the two are often treated with the same effective methods, she said, "like rest and fluids and maybe some good homemade chicken soup." In that sense, cognitive behavioral therapy and mindfulness techniques may be equally useful for patients with a range of diagnoses.