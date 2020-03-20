Family and friends are worried about SC military members' health amid coronavirus

Coronavirus has arrived at two of South Carolina's many military bases, and relatives of service members are concerned that not enough precautions are being taken to stop the spread of the deadly illness.

On Friday afternoon, it was announced that a service member stationed at Marine Corps Air Station tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the Charleston Air Force Base confirmed an airman had contracted the virus.

As of Thursday night, 15 tests have been administered at Joint Base Charleston, and half of them came back negative. The other half are still awaiting results. Most bases throughout the state have been reduced to essential personnel and operations only as a precaution.

And despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance, as well as S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's advice to limit large gatherings and increase social distancing, the Pentagon is choosing not to make it mandatory for America's bases.

“The short answer is 'no,' at least not at this time,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said this week at the Pentagon. “I trust the commanders to lead their units and take of them appropriately. ... And that has not been raised to me as a problem at this point in time.”

The concern has trickled down to family members, too.

Several family members of recruits and service members at the air base in North Charleston, the Naval Weapon Station in Goose Creek and Fort Jackson in Columbia reached out to The Post and Courier regarding concerns of cleanliness and social distancing.

Many did not choose to share their names for fear of getting their family members in trouble.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

But Elizabeth Main, whose husband is an enlisted sailor in Goose Creek, said she is worried about the proximity the service members have to each other.

"I know the base isn't like an Applebee's and you can't just shut it all down," she said. "But they're still having training and classes with other sailors, and that concerns me."

Sgt. Jonathan Lovelady, a spokesman for Joint Base Charleston, said that training is up to the discretion of unit commanders.

The command, which comprises the Air Force and Navy installations, has limited dining halls to carryout only. They have also closed fitness centers and other buildings not necessary for training.

"We get a lot of questions asking 'Why is my spouse coming to work?'" Col. Terrance Adams, the commander of Joint Base Charleston said during a town hall Thursday. "We're still following Department of Defense priorities. ... One of those is readiness; our nation requires us to be ready."

Fort Jackson is one of the Army's largest training bases, seeing more than 45,000 recruits each year. As the coronavirus continues to spread, the post has limited access to only essential personnel and is doing health screenings at the front gates.

Additionally, leadership on the base has stopped all hand-to-hand combat training for recruits and issued them all personal hand sanitizer dispensers, too.