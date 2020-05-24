Family affair: Gov Henry McMaster's distant relative worked SC Spanish Flu response

COLUMBIA — The Spanish Flu was ravaging South Carolina in mid-October 1918 when then-Gov. Richard Manning made a request to the Columbia chapter of the American Red Cross.

In response, the organization's chairman agreed to Manning's suggestion to distribute liquor to physicians in Richland County for the "treatment of pneumonia cases in the present epidemic." Some doctors at the time believed whiskey was an effective remedy.

Almost three years after South Carolina's statewide prohibition law had taken effect, the Red Cross' response letter said the liquor would be taken from the confiscated stocks held by the Richland sheriff and Columbia mayor and dispensed from the chapter's headquarters a couple blocks from the Statehouse.

"Respectfully," the letter was signed, "F.H. McMaster."

More than 100 years later, Fitz Hugh McMaster's great-nephew is leading South Carolina's response to another pandemic.

Gov. Henry McMaster has managed the shutting down and reopening of various sectors of the South Carolina economy, directed resources to hospitals across the state and created a task force to study the best ways to handle the impact of the novel coronavirus.

And though Henry McMaster had no medical need to procure forbidden whiskey more than 80 years after prohibition ended, he did classify liquor stores as essential businesses that would be allowed to remain open during the peak of the pandemic, like many other governors across the country.

The Spanish Flu would eventually claim the lives of more than 14,000 people in South Carolina, making it one of the worst epidemics in state history. But the American Red Cross received high praise for its work helping South Carolinians through those morbid times.

Fitz Hugh McMaster had previously served in state government himself at various levels, including as a lawmaker and as the state's first insurance commissioner, archival records show. He would go on to work for one of Henry McMaster's predecessors as a member of Gov. Robert Cooper's personal staff.

McMaster remarked on his relation to Fitz Hugh during a 2015 visit as lieutenant governor to the state Department of Archives and History, an agency that Fitz Hugh helped create during his tenure in the S.C House.

Fitz Hugh McMaster also worked as business manager for one of The Post and Courier's earlier incarnations, The Evening Post, and as city editor for The State newspaper of Columbia.

Described in his 1950 obituary as "a man of versatile ability," Fitz Hugh McMaster likely would have enjoyed a newspaper article about a South Carolina governor's family connection between two pandemics a century apart.

"He was well-versed in the history and traditions of South Carolina," the obituary read, "and an admirer of its glorious past."