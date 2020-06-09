Families cope with grief during 'emotional and spiritual' coronavirus crisis

Millions of Americans are grieving right now.

The reasons for our collective grief are obvious: a pandemic, economic upheaval, widespread uncertainty, persistent and devastating racism, and police brutality.

And then, of course, there's the obvious cause: death.

Coronavirus has already claimed more than 100,000 U.S. lives, forcing a wave of shaken families to honor the dead apart and in small groups during an era of social distancing. For many people who have lost loved ones, the inability to hold traditional funerals and memorial services has made their pain even more acute.

"Our normal grieving rituals have been disrupted," said Alyssa Rheingold, a clinical psychologist with the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Medical University of South Carolina. "Everyone is unique and different in how they grieve, but typically six months to a year is when you see people start accepting that loss (of a loved one). ... I do worry about what impact (the pandemic) will have on people’s grief trajectories."

As restrictions related to social distancing in South Carolina, and in other states, are only now easing, many people have had to deny themselves the collective show of affection that helps the living cope with grief.

"We do know that funerals are very important psychologically," said Amanda Jones, director of pastoral care for the Roper St. Francis clinical pastoral education program. "One of the things that a funeral does is help confirm the reality of the death. It gives structure — they’re doing something — during a very chaotic and disorganized time."

When Eudiana Smith, a retired mental health professional who died at age 73, was laid to rest at a cemetery this month near her home in Jersey City, New Jersey, mourners watched from their cars as workers interred the casket. Then, only one person at a time was allowed at her graveside.

“My mother was healthy and still full of life,” said her daughter, Erika Bermudez.

She called her mother a trailblazer, the first in the family to emigrate from Jamaica to the United States.

“I was robbed of the experience of being able to celebrate her life in a manner that would offer some kind of respect for the woman she was," Bermudez said.

Bermudez did her best, livestreaming the ceremony to friends and family who couldn't attend.

After Altaf, a car service driver and father of three young children, died in Brooklyn at age 48, two dozen men gathered at Al-Rayaan Muslim Funeral Services on May 17 for the traditional washing and prayer ceremonies.

“My brother, he’s got so many good friends, I was expecting maybe too many people would participate in the funeral," said his younger brother, Tariq Aziz. “But because of this kind of situation, it’s very risky."

Both New York and New Jersey have, in the past few days, loosened rules that had previously all but shut funerals down by barring groups of people from gathering.

But even the new rules will require subdued funerals.

Jim Dobbins, general manager and funeral director of Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, said, until recently, the business wasn't conducting any services. Then, it started limiting services to a maximum of 10 people. Now, he said, the space can safely accommodate 30 people while allowing them to remain socially distant.

"We are still advising and holding true to a self-imposed number based on our square footage in our chapel," Dobbins said.

Restrictions differ in other states. Groups of as many as 10 people are now allowed in New York as long as mourners stay 6 feet apart. Groups of as many as 25 people are allowed in New Jersey if the ceremony is outdoors, or 10 people if indoors.

Before his death last month at age 79, Servius Collin, of Newark, N.J., rarely missed gatherings of his tight-knit Haitian family, especially funerals.

His own would be a quiet affair.

Three of his children and two of their spouses gathered for a brief viewing at a Newark funeral home on April 30 to see him lie in a sharp suit, red paisley tie and fashionable fedora.

The family waited on the porch of the funeral home until the door was unlocked. They were ushered in and had about 15 minutes to pay their respects and take some pictures to send to relatives who couldn't attend.

Diuene Collin said he felt as if his father had died “with no dignity.”

“I kept on saying," he said, “if I knew my dad was going to leave me like this, that I would have spent more time with him.”

Rob Arp, the manager of pastoral care at Roper St. Francis and Roper Hospice, said death in the time of COVID-19 has required hospital chaplains to keep in closer contact with grieving family members after their loved ones have passed away. Historically, those relationships have ended after families leave the hospital, unless a family member reaches out to a chaplain to help.

"When you’ve got this emotional and spiritual crisis, chaplains can really rise to the occasion and I think our chaplains have certainly done that," Arp said. "It’s given us an opportunity to be leaders in the midst of a very, very difficult situation, which is what we’re called to do anyway."