Fact check: Do SC hospitals and doctors inflate the number of COVID-19 deaths?

A rumor circulating that the number of COVID-19 deaths reported in South Carolina and throughout the country is inflated because hospitals and physicians get paid more for deaths if they are related to the pandemic is not true, experts say.

Though the federal government is paying hospitals a premium to care for COVID-19 patients, there is no extra incentive if the patient dies. What's more, marking down a COVID-19 case where the disease is not present could constitute Medicare fraud, which typically comes with multi-million dollar fines.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in a single day was 55 in mid-July, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Since then, the amount of people dying of the virus has trended downward. All told, 1,819 South Carolinians had died by Wednesday.

Since April, DHEC has been cross-checking patients' medical records with their death certificates to make sure the correct cause of death is reported, a spokeswoman for the agency said. Each day, DHEC reports how many confirmed and probable deaths from COVID-19 happened the day before. Cases are confirmed if the patient had a positive test; they are probable if the person did not but COVID-19 was suspected. Four percent of South Carolina's total deaths are probable.

Conflict over how COVID-19 deaths are reported has boiled over in other places. In Colorado, the state health department acknowledged in mid-May numbers were overblown because the agency was including deaths where COVID-19 was not the root cause in its count. The department has since adjusted its methods, according to The Denver Post. DHEC's cross-analysis would keep that same issue from skewing South Carolina's numbers.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, commented at the end of July "there is some reality" to claims that hospitals could be looking to game the reimbursement system. This was a problem during the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Redfield said. In the grand scheme, the CDC expects the number of deaths are actually underreported because an untold number of people with the disease won't seek care.

At the Medical University of South Carolina, a spokeswoman said, "there is no financial incentive for a physician to enter or not enter a COVID-19 diagnosis. There are also professional standards for completion of a death certificate that all physicians must follow."

One popular social media post states, "every time a hospital admits, discharges, or loses a patient to Covid-19, they are compensated 15% more according to the CARES ACT, SEC 4409."

It is true the CARES Act has a provision that the government-sponsored Medicare program will pay care providers more — actually, 20 percent more — to take care of patients if they have COVID-19. The law was drafted to help hospitals weather the financial tides of the pandemic. Many health systems had to cut back on regular care and elective surgeries, and many have laid off staff as a result.

Hospitals receive extra funds for taking care of patients with COVID-19 who don't have insurance, too.

Hospitals and other caretakers are reimbursed regardless of whether the patient survives the disease or not. There is no financial incentive attached to a COVID-19 death.

A spokeswoman for BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the state's largest private insurer, said hospitals are paid regardless of whether a patient dies. But there is no sort of bonus paid if a member of the health plan dies.

"We do not pay more if the death is COVID related," the spokeswoman said.

Any case with COVID-19 in the diagnosis will be covered by health plans nationwide, according to America's Health Insurance Plans. This system protects consumers from surprise bills.

"We haven’t seen any data or reports that would indicate there is wide-spread fraud happening – though of course insurance providers are always watchful," a spokesman for the association said in a statement.