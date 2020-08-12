Face masks featuring restaurant brands give companies and patrons something to smile about

It’s the rare restaurant patron who wants to purchase her server’s waist apron or snap-front shirt. But restaurants across the Southeast are discovering that once they issue logoed face coverings to their employees, customers want them too.

“Customer demand ultimately intensified to such a point that we decided to offer branded masks for sale on our website,” says Njeri Boss, spokeswoman for Waffle House. Fans of the chain can now purchase a black cotton mask with a one- or two-inch yellow “WH” patch for $6.

In the Charleston area, few restaurants have stamped their brands on reusable masks, perhaps because any reminder of coronavirus runs counter to the local fallback stance that nothing is amiss. Elsewhere, though, restaurateurs have seized the accessory’s advertising potential so eagerly that food lovers are starting to build up collections.

(Present company included: When The New York Times Magazine earlier this year profiled Gretchen Whitmer, an accompanying black-and-white photo of servers at my favorite southeast Michigan steakhouse was supposed to illustrate safety measures, not sartorial trends. But as soon as I saw the Knight’s mask, I was intent on getting one: My dad kindly put the request to a manager at the restaurant, and the mask I received in return is now my face covering of choice.)

And it’s not just consumers who are keen on the trend. The cash-starved hospitality industry is equally pleased by this latest addition to the souvenir merchandise category.

Prior to the pandemic, Foxyware did a steady business in rhinestone tumblers and sequined tote bags for resorts and casinos; its official tagline is "all things that bling." While the Florida-based company still carries those items, along with approximately 200 other customizable products, face masks bearing the names of bars and restaurants now account for 90 percent of its sales.

“I never would have envisioned it,” Foxyware vice president Wayne Cimperman says, sounding slightly dazed by the turnabout. “It’s literally just taken off.”

Foxyware initially got into the mask market because it could source KN95s, the Chinese equivalent of N95 masks.

“Then people realized they were going through a small fortune” buying one-time-use masks, Cimperman says. They were very receptive when Foxyware pitched washable masks, imprinted to match existing uniforms: The company charges $3-$4 a mask, with a minimum order requirement of 50 pieces.

Yet not all of Foxyware’s clients signed on immediately.

“There are some restaurants that refuse to spend money on masks, which is just bizarre,” Cimperman says. “I hate to say it, but some of them don’t care: There might be an ordinance, but they’re not going to supply it. You don’t think twice about giving (employees) a couple of t-shirts, so why think twice about something that’s going to save their lives?”

If restaurant owners are smart, he mantains, they’ll distribute the branded masks to loyal customers.

“It’s the cheapest advertising they’re ever going to get,” Cimperman says, pointing out that people are apt to wear the same masks day after day, while a t-shirt’s turn in the rotation might only come up once a week or so.

For restaurants dealing with the financial fallout of the pandemic, the prospect of giving away goods isn’t particularly attractive. A new revenue source, though, is worth celebrating: When patrons of Galatoire’s in New Orleans expressed interest in the masks that employees were wearing, the dining institution leapt on the chance to charge for them.

“Dining rooms are at limited capacity, and consumer confidence isn’t there and the restaurant isn’t busy like it was,” Lisa Larsen, the restaurant’s director of sales and marketing, explains. “And some people just want Galatoire’s on their face.”

Still, Larsen didn’t promote the masks heavily because she feared the restaurant would run out of them. Her fears were founded: It took just one social media post to stoke 200 orders.

Galatoire’s famously enforces a strict code, prohibiting shorts and flip flops, and mandating jackets after 5 p.m. While face coverings emblazoned with the restaurant’s name are acceptable under current standards, Larsen suspects tolerance for casual designs in high-end settings will fade as people start to think about masks as part of their wardrobes.

“As we get used to this, people are becoming more stylish,” Larsen says.

For that reason, in addition to masks with the restaurant’s logo, Galatoire’s commissioned masks with the iconic fleur-de-lis pattern that’s hand-stenciled on its walls. The green-and-gold design is instantly recognizable by anyone familiar with the restaurant.

When Larsen recently placed another order for masks to replenish the restaurant’s depleted supply, she asked for the understated model exclusively.