Extended care patient in Lexington tests positive for coronavirus as precautions amass

Federal authorities and local businesses continued taking steps Saturday to ease coronavirus' impact on Americans' everyday lives, as South Carolina settled into a state of emergency and a Lexington hospital announced that a patient at their nursing home had tested positive for the illness.
A patient at Lexington Medical Center's extended care facility has tested positive for COVID-19, and was transferred to the hospital Tuesday, hospital spokeswoman Jessica Wilson said Saturday. It's unclear whether this case is the 13th identified by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control as a presumptive positive, and DHEC has not responded to requests for clarification.
The House passed a bipartisan bill just after midnight Saturday, dedicating billions to ensure paid leave for Americans affected by the virus and related closures, and cover copays for COVID-19 testing. Trump said at a noon press conference that he would be signing the bill.
Trump highlighted a point jump in the stock market, a record increase that did not erase the week's losses, and praised citizens and businesses who are stocking up on essentials.
Harris Teeter announced Saturday morning that it will be closing stores at 9 p.m. each night beginning Sunday, "to focus on cleaning, replenishment and the well-being of our associates."
The grocery chain also capped purchases Friday to three items in high-demand categories, including toilet paper, pasta and cleaning supplies.
Publix placed a two-item cap on those items, and suspended food demonstrations at all locations, CEO Todd Jones said in an email to customers. They are closing all stores at 8 p.m. until further notice to give employees more time to sanitize and restock shelves.
Costco and some Walmart locations had police directing traffic on Friday and Saturday as customers filled their carts.
As Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency, anyone found to be in violation of the state's price gouging laws is guilty of a misdemeanor, and faces up to 30 years in jail along with a $1000 fine.
With Kershaw and Lancaster school districts ordered to shutter classrooms, local businesses were offering day camps for children in the counties affected by multiple coronavirus cases.
"We are not idiots trying to make a buck off a public crisis. Our children and their families needed us," Southern Stars Academy, a Camden gym offering childcare from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., replied to a critical comment on Facebook. "They must work to keep their families flowing."
Economic repercussions arising from the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe could continue as officials extend the ban to non-residents traveling from the United Kingdom and Ireland.
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies cancelled a re-accreditation assessment visit it had scheduled for March 16-19 at the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. The Charleston County jail resumed limited video visitations Saturday afternoon, which will occur every hour on the hour so that staff can sanitize the stations between users.