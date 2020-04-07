Explore Charleston during coronavirus isolation with our collection of Zoom backgrounds

In times like these, we all need a bit of levity. Constant coronavirus coverage is a big downer, and social distancing can be crushingly lonely (how are we all doing out there, extroverts?).
Being unable to enter into the outside world provides an opportunity to be creative when it comes to socializing. As such, folks use Zoom for everything from work meetings to happy hours with friends to first dates with Tinder matches. Why not add a fun background to those calls?
Our talented staff of photographers has captured scenes all over the Charleston area over the years. We've compiled some favorites here, from a Second Sunday stroll down King to an exploration of the Santee Delta, for your video call background usage. Enjoy, and stay healthy!
Strolling through some local parks:
Jaunting on the beach:
Communing with nature:
Walking through city streets:
Visiting a local business:
Competing in the Bridge Run:
