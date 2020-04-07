You are the owner of this article.
Explore Charleston during coronavirus isolation with our collection of Zoom backgrounds

Charleston Aerial 02.JPG (copy)
An aerial view of Charleston. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

In times like these, we all need a bit of levity. Constant coronavirus coverage is a big downer, and social distancing can be crushingly lonely (how are we all doing out there, extroverts?).

Being unable to enter into the outside world provides an opportunity to be creative when it comes to socializing. As such, folks use Zoom for everything from work meetings to happy hours with friends to first dates with Tinder matches. Why not add a fun background to those calls?

Our talented staff of photographers has captured scenes all over the Charleston area over the years. We've compiled some favorites here, from a Second Sunday stroll down King to an exploration of the Santee Delta, for your video call background usage. Enjoy, and stay healthy!

Strolling through some local parks:

Pineapple fountain_03.JPG
The pineapple fountain landmark at Joe Riley Waterfront Park Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Hampton Park azaleas (copy)
Azaleas around Hampton Park bloom. File/Staff
white point trees.jpg (copy) (copy)
Trees sprawl across White Point Gardens on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Michael Pronzato/Staff

Jaunting on the beach:

bird sunset.jpg
The sun sets over Folly Beach on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Morris Island Lighthouse_01.JPG (copy)
The historic Morris Island Lighthouse sits in the ocean between Morris Island and Folly Beach just before sunrise on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Communing with nature:

Roseate Spoonbills.JPG
A flock of roseate spoonbills fly over a rice field at the Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center on Friday, April 26, 2019. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

Walking through city streets:

census.jpg
People walk around downtown Charleston during Second Sunday on King Street on July 8, 2018. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
rainbow row 04/05/18 (copy)
Rainbow Row on East Bay Street is one of downtown Charleston's popular tourist attractions. File/Staff
randolph hall.jpg (copy)
Randolph Hall on the College of Charleston campus Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The college is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Visiting a local business:

highwire_1.jpg
Patrons sit at the bar inside High Wire Distilling Co. on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Coastal Carolina Fair
The Coastal Carolina Fair kicked off its eleven day run Thursday, October 31, 2019, with attendees enjoying the rides, food and concerts that were offered. Brad Nettles/Staff

Competing in the Bridge Run:

Bridge run on bridge 12.JPG
Runners make their way over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge during the 42nd Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Lauren Petracca/Staff

