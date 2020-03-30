Experts urge Charleston area restaurant owners facing rent payment to call their landlords

Charleston area restaurant owners who won’t have enough cash to cover rent on Wednesday should talk to their landlords as soon as possible, commercial real estate experts say.

“Communication is truly the key,” says Hamlin O’Kelley, a partner with Buist Byars & Taylor, a Charleston-based real estate firm.

“It sounds hokey, but we’re all in this together," O'Kelley said. "It’s not your usual ‘I just didn’t pay rent this month.’ ”

This week marks the first rent cycle in South Carolina since the advent of rules promoting social distancing, including the closure of restaurant dining rooms statewide. The sudden financial blow of similar mandates across the country has been so intense that national chains including The Cheesecake Factory and Subway have warned landlords not to expect April 1 rent checks.

“Due to these extraordinary events, I am asking for your patience, and frankly, your help,” The Cheesecake Factory’s CEO wrote in a letter to landlords that those experienced in real estate transactions say could provide a model for independent restaurateurs.

“Every landlord in the country knows what’s going on and they know these conversations have to take place,” Chris Fraser, managing director of Avison Young’s South Carolina office, says. “What everyone wants is for that tenant to reopen and re-staff.”

S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty on March 17 halted evictions, ordering courts to suspend all eviction proceedings and barring them from accepting new eviction filings until May 1. Other states and cities have adopted similar measures, with rumors swirling in some places that government assistance will take the form of rent forgiveness.

O’Kelley and Fraser warn it is far too early to speculate on political intervention, so both advise tenants to treat rent as a payment which must be addressed, if not made in full.

For instance, Fraser says, it’s unclear at this early date whether banks will be instructed to deal with existing mortgages in a way which will affect property owners’ repayment schedules.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“Landlords are already talking to their lenders, but again, it’s a lot different than the last recession because everybody sort of has the same problem: You can’t pay me, and I can’t pay you.”

In the meantime, Fraser suggests restaurant owners consult the attorneys who helped them figure out their leases in the first place. An attorney should be able to help a renter sort out if he or she committed to an operating hours clause, or other provisions that could technically put the tenant in default.

Additionally, “force majeure” clauses, or other act-of-God stipulations which could appear tenant-friendly, may not apply in this case.

“The leases we have written say you have to pay rent, no matter what,” O’Kelley says. “And tenants often sign it. Remember, nobody made the tenant take this space; there are plenty of places you can open.”

At this point, there is no blanket recommendation for what tenants should request when initiating a negotiation. Restaurateur John Currence of the Big Bad Breakfast chain, which operates one location in Charleston, generally suggests that fellow owners request a full abatement, then fall back on offering to pay a portion of triple-net expenses, which include taxes, insurance and utilities.

“There’s not going to be a single shoe that fits,” Fraser says.

He adds it’s still unknown whether restaurants which offer takeout will be viewed by landlords and lenders as doing what they can to keep the lights on, or if future governmental intervention will reward restaurants which shut down completely.

O’Kelley concurs that he can’t read landlords’ minds.

Still, he stresses, “Landlords aren’t cruel people, they’re just not. If (restaurant owners) can pay, great, that’s fabulous. But they know what their revenue is. As soon as they finish reading this story, they should call their landlord.”