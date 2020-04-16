Experts explain why SC residents likely weren't seeing coronavirus cases in fall 2019

A growing rumor in South Carolina is that the state was seeing cases of the coronavirus as early as last fall.

"That's a hard 'no,'" said Michael Schmidt, a microbiology and immunology professor with the Medical University of South Carolina. "We know when this virus emerged."

On Jan. 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in the United States. A 35-year-old man in Snohomish County, Wash., was flagged as the first laboratory confirmed case in America.

He told physicians that he had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, to visit family a few days prior. South Carolina's first two cases in Charleston and Kershaw County were confirmed in March.

Schmidt said that much of the certainty around there not being fall 2019 cases of the coronavirus is that experts can trace the virus' genetic history.

Schmidt follows Nextstrain, an organization that maintains a genetic history of the coronavirus. In the organization's North American-focused sampling, people can trace the genetic history of COVID-19 back to a Dec. 3 case in Asia.

“They can literally look at the sequence of the virus," he said.

A lot of the confusion around there being cases of the virus last fall in South Carolina came from residents noticing cases of pneumonia — an infection of the lungs and one of the potential outcomes of being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist with MUSC, said there likely isn't any evidence that would indicate that pneumonia cases last fall were the coronavirus. There are a lot of different viral pathogens that can cause pneumonia.

A patient would have had to have gone through extensive testing for those pathogens and get a negative test result for something like the coronavirus to be considered. Patients with pneumonia rarely go through those tests before getting antibiotics.

"Only 30 percent of pneumonia cases in the hospital ever get a microbiologic diagnosis all year round," he said.

Traci Testerman, an immunology and microbiology professor with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, agrees that it's unlikely the pneumonia cases were the coronavirus.

There are lot of reasons people develop pneumonia. Sometimes it can be as simple as a patient inhaling food particles in their lungs because of their difficulty swallowing food, she said. That food can carry bacteria and cause a serious case of pneumonia.

"My impression is that COVID-19 pneumonia is a bit unusual in terms of initial symptoms and the way it progresses," she said. "Obviously, it doesn't respond to antibiotics the way bacterial pneumonia does."

But for residents who are confident that they or someone they know had coronavirus as early as last fall, Schmidt said, eventually, they can get an antibody test in the future to confirm their suspicions.