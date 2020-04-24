Experts cautiously optimistic the coronavirus curve is flattening in SC

South Carolina's health department predicts weekly coronavirus cases will continue to drop in late April and early May, suggesting the virus' spread may have turned a corner in the Palmetto State or, at least, that the disease curve appears to be flattening.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,059 new coronavirus virus cases April 12-18.

In the coming weeks, the agency projects case totals will decline to 957 April 19-25; 871 April 26-May 2; and 747 May 3-9.

As best the agency's models can tell, the peak number of daily deaths was likely observed nearly two weeks ago on April 9, when 16 people in South Carolina died from COVID-19.

Peak "hospital resource use" was reported on April 10 when 270 hospital beds were being utilized across the state by coronavirus patients.

The agency anticipates a total of 261 people will die from the disease in the state by early August. To date, DHEC has reported 150 deaths.

The projections can change quickly. Only one week ago, DHEC's models showed more than 600 South Carolinians would likely die from coronavirus this spring and summer, and that the disease would peak in late April and early May.

The new projections offer hope that social distancing measures observed by millions of people across the state have worked to keep the disease contained.

"After June 5, 2020, relaxing social distancing may be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation and limiting gathering size," the agency's website advises.

But Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's top epidemiologist, advised earlier this week that mass gatherings must be prohibited until coronavirus cases fall sharply over a two-week period.

Michael Sweat, faculty director of the Center for Global Health at the Medical University of South Carolina, said that social distancing efforts have clearly worked. But it remains unknown how lifting some of these restrictions will impact the spread of the disease.

"I’m not one of those people who thinks we should stay in lockdown forever," Sweat said. "But you just have to think down the road — the summer, the fall — we could end up with another big wave in the future."

MUSC has run its own projections of the disease that appear to closely follow DHEC's projections. But there are some flaws to the method. DHEC's projections essentially lump the whole state together, when, in fact, Sweat explained, mini-epidemics of the disease are popping up in different places at different times.

What will happen in Charleston may not be the case in other parts of South Carolina, he said.

"I’m optimistic that in the short to medium term things have settled down," he said. "We’re still in a bit of a wait-and-see mode for the next couple of weeks."