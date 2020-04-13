Expecting Charleston parents adjust to new hospital procedures during coronavirus pandemic

For Mary Pat McGreevy, it was the rapidly changing nature of COVID-19 that caused her the most anxiety. The mom of three gave birth to her third child two weeks ago at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley in the midst of a growing pandemic.
“I would scroll through Facebook and see that there were more cases each day, and it definitely took a toll on my mental health,” says McGreevy.
She says she was most concerned because the hospital policies were changing day by day, and she was petrified that her husband wouldn’t be allowed to accompany her to the hospital. In the end, he was able to be with her in the hospital and the operating room where she underwent a planned C-section. But other aspects of the experience were different than her previous births.
“Every nurse that cared for us was wearing a mask,” she says. “Our suite nurse poked her head into the room once without a mask before quickly correcting herself and we realized that we hadn’t seen her face or any of the other nurses’ faces for the entire time we were there. It was just strange.”
McGreevy says the experience was also abnormally quiet because the nurses didn’t come in the room for anything unnecessary and no visitors were allowed. Since giving birth, it’s also been quiet around the McGreevy household, since only her mom and sister have met the baby. Each quarantined themselves for a period of time before being allowed into the house. Mary Pat’s father and sister-in-law met the baby through the front window of their home.
Kelen Settle of Bluffton had a similar experience when the mom of three gave birth three weeks ago at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.
“It felt like day by day, the longer we waited, the worse things got,” says Settle. She and her husband were particularly worried about where to drop their older kids off while they were at the hospital and ended up taking them to a friend’s house.
While her birth was easy with no complications, Settle says she’s sad that throughout the latter part of her pregnancy she was filled with “doomsday anxiety." The added anxiety made what should have been a happy time with a newborn very emotional. Since giving birth, she’s stopped watching the news and made sure she limits caffeine and alcohol to try and stay sane as the COVID crisis broadens.
Both Settle and McGreevy say that both of the hospitals were taking COVID-19 very seriously. While Settle says she wishes her family could have met their young son earlier, she’s happy that visitors were not allowed at the hospital. It’s just more people who you don’t know where they’ve been and whom they’ve been around, she says.
Hospital policies are changing at a furious pace in an effort to protect those giving birth and the hospital staff caring for them. Guests are strictly limited.
“(The) visitor policy allows one support person for maternity patients,” says Dr. Beth Cook, medical director of Women’s Services at Summerville Medical Center. “The support person is given a secure wristband that matches with mom, so (they) cannot switch out with another support person during mom’s visit. The support person (is also) screened each time they enter the building.”
Dr. Cook says that physicians and other staff are also screened daily for fever or symptoms, and each member of the entire health care team now wears a mask.
East Cooper Medical Center, Roper St. Francis and the Medical University of South Carolina all have similar policies in place. In some cases, spouses, partners and other support people are asked not to leave the hospital during the mom’s stay to avoid any further risk of exposure. This means bringing the snacks and beverages that you might require with you and finding someone else to take care of your pets while you’re away.
Moms who have tested positive for COVID-19 are quarantined in separate areas, and support people who are suspected or are positive must stay home. In some cases, this means moms giving birth by themselves with just their health care team in place.
But hospitals are making do where they can. Summerville Medical Center is offering NICView, a web-streaming video feed set up in labor and delivery and in the NICU for new moms to introduce their babies to their loved ones. And MUSC is providing an iPad for moms to FaceTime with other family members and friends.
It’s undoubtedly a wild time to have a newborn, and as COVID-19 clamps down on the Lowcountry, policies may become even stricter. But for McGreevy and Settle, they say they were happy to comply with any policies that kept their newborns safe, even if that means grandparents meeting their newest addition via FaceTime.
After all, these children born during the pandemic, says Pope Francis, “are a sign of great hope."