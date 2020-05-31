Expectations swiftly shift for landlord of SC malls

The latest threat to a faltering monument to American consumerism came into clearer focus last week.

The owner of two of South Carolina's largest shopping malls released its latest financial results Tuesday, putting some hard numbers on the early fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, all from a national landlord's perspective.

The scene wasn't pretty, to no one's surprise.

The first-quarter earnings report from CBL & Associates Properties included a $129 million loss and a 15 percent drop in revenue as many rent-paying retailers were ordered to shut their doors for much of March to help curb the spread of the potentially fatal contagion.

"While ... results were largely as anticipated, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly shifted our expectations for the remainder of the year,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer of CBL, which owns about 98 retail centers and manages eight others.

Indeed, the second quarter is shaping up to be even more of a challenge.

In April, for instance, CBL collected just 27 percent of its "billed cash rents" from retailers.

And the outlook for May isn't shaping up to be much better, with lease payments projected to end up in the 30 percent range, at best.

"The majority of our tenants requested rent relief, either in the form of rent deferrals or abatements," Lebovitz said.

He didn't name names when he added that CBL has placed "a number of tenants" in default status for failure to pay.

"We anticipate a significant portion of April and May rents will be collected later in 2020 and into 2021 under agreed-upon deferral plans," Lebovitz continued. "However, negotiations are ongoing, and it is premature to estimate a recovery rate at this time."

In South Carolina, CBL controls more than 2.1 million square feet, including Northwoods Mall in North Charleston and a half-ownership stake in Myrtle Beach’s Coastal Grand Mall, the largest enclosed retail emporium in the state. Elsewhere, the Chattanooga, Tenn-based company owns a pair of shopping centers in the Upstate and another along the Grand Strand.

Brick-and-mortar retail landlords have been under the gun from the online shopping revolution for years.

The swift and unexpected virus outbreak of 2020 is sure to amplify the challenges and possibly accelerate the decline. In recent weeks, once-steady tenants as J.C. Penney and J.Crew have warned they will darken hundreds of locations as they restructure their finances under bankruptcy protection.

CBL's stock price reflects the upheaval. Its shares went from about $50 in 2006 to $24 in 2012 to about 33 cents last week, giving the company a total market value of just $62.4 million. The debt on Northwoods alone is a hair above $63 million.

The company has been trying to counter the punishing e-commerce jabs for years.

It's been steadily shrinking its 26-state portfolio — it has shed about 40 shopping centers since 2015 — to focus on reviving foot traffic and revenue at its best-performing sites, partly by recruiting a fresh mix of unconventional tenants, from hotels to bowling centers.

The coronavirus crisis has disrupted the turnaround strategy, and CBL is now set to walk away from at least three more properties. It told investors last week that it's letting two retail centers in Illinois and Arkansas slip into foreclosure — as it did with Charleston's Citadel Mall in 2013 — because the lenders refused to extend the mortgage terms. It's also handing the bank the keys to a Cincinnati mall that it no longer wants.

At the same time, CBL has drawn down the last $280 million of its credit line, deferred some of its debt payments and is cutting expenses wherever it can, including pausing up to $80 million in capital projects designed to reinvigorate some of its malls.

“Our priority during this time of uncertainty has been to preserve cash," Lebovitz said.

In a break with tradition, CBL executives didn't take questions last week from investors and analysts after deciding to cancel the first-quarter earnings call.

They probably won't be in much of a talkative mood when the April-June results are released, either.